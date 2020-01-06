Iowa vs. Nebraska at a glance

Game notes: Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 following an 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday. ... Iowa has won eight of the 13 games between the two since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011. ... The Cornhuskers edged the visiting Hawkeyes in the regular season finale, 93-91 (OT), on March 10, 2019. ... This is the final game in a stretch of eight road games in the last 10 starts for Iowa. ... Nebraska has gotten off to a rugged start in its first season under former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers suffered a 79-62 loss at home to Rutgers on Saturday in a game in which they were outrebounded 48-31. ... Hoiberg was 115-56 in five years as Iowa State’s head coach from 2010-15. He had a 4-1 record against Iowa during that tenure, including a pair of victories in Iowa City, and 3-1 against the Hawkeyes during his playing career with the Cyclones. ... Iowa averages 81.1 points per game and allows 70.4. The Hawkeyes have a +3.2 rebounding margin. ... Nebraska averages 73.6 points per game and allows 75.2. The Cornhuskers have a -10.7 rebounding margin.