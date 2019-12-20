You are the owner of this article.
Iowa vs. Cincinnati at a glance (copy)

Tennessee Cincinnati Basketeball

Cincinnati forward Tre Scott, left, and Chris Vogt react during the second half of their 78-66 victory over Tennessee on Wednesday night.

 AP

Tonight: 8 p.m., United Center, Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: WOC (1420 AM)

Potential starting lineups

CINCINNATI (7-4): F: Tre Scott (6-8, R-Sr.) 8.9/9.1; C: Chris Vogt (7-1, Jr.) 12.7/6.7; G: Keith Williams (6-5, Jr.) 13.0/4.9, Mika Adams-Woods (6-3, Fr.) 6.2/2.3 & Jarron Cumberland (6-5, Sr.) 12.8/3.4. 

IOWA (8-3): F: Ryan Kriener (6-10, Sr.) 6.3/4.4; C: Luka Garza (6-11, Jr.) 22.4/9.9; G: CJ Fredrick (6-3, R-Fr.) 10.5/1.4, Joe Wieskamp (6-6, Soph.) 12.0/5.6 & Connor McCaffery (6-5, R-Soph.) 8.1/3.8.

Series: Cincinnati leads 6-3.

Game notes: This marks the second time in about nine months that these two teams have met on a neutral court. Iowa defeated Cincinnati 79-72 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio. ... This game is part of the Chicago Legends event, a doubleheader that begins with a 5:30 p.m. game between 13th-ranked Dayton and Colorado. ... This event honors one representative from each team as a legend who exemplified greatness for the game of basketball. Iowa's honoree is Ronnie Lester, who was an All-American at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to the 1980 NCAA Final Four. He was also a six-year NBA veteran, NBA Champion and Gold Medalist for Team USA during the 1979 Pan-American Games. ... Cincinnati was off to a rough start under first-year coach John Brannen, but it followed a bizarre 67-66 last-second loss to Colgate with a 78-66 upset of No. 21 Tennessee on Wednesday. Six players scored in double figures in that win, led by Tre Scott's 15. The Bearcats return three starters from last season — Scott, Keith Williams and AAC player of the year Jarron Cumberland. ... Iowa is coming off a nine-day break in the schedule since its 84-68 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 12. ... With Jordan Bohannon sidelined by a second hip surgery, the Hawkeyes are down to nine healthy scholarship players. ... Cincinnati averages 74.3 points per game and allows 68.5. The Bearcats have a +5.3 rebounding edge on foes (38.9-33.6). ... Iowa averages 80.0 points per game and allows 70.5. The Hawkeyes are +2.5 rebounding (37.5-35.0). 

 

 

