Iowa vs. Cincinnati at a glance (copy)

Game notes: This marks the second time in about nine months that these two teams have met on a neutral court. Iowa defeated Cincinnati 79-72 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio. ... This game is part of the Chicago Legends event, a doubleheader that begins with a 5:30 p.m. game between 13th-ranked Dayton and Colorado. ... This event honors one representative from each team as a legend who exemplified greatness for the game of basketball. Iowa's honoree is Ronnie Lester, who was an All-American at Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to the 1980 NCAA Final Four. He was also a six-year NBA veteran, NBA Champion and Gold Medalist for Team USA during the 1979 Pan-American Games. ... Cincinnati was off to a rough start under first-year coach John Brannen, but it followed a bizarre 67-66 last-second loss to Colgate with a 78-66 upset of No. 21 Tennessee on Wednesday. Six players scored in double figures in that win, led by Tre Scott's 15. The Bearcats return three starters from last season — Scott, Keith Williams and AAC player of the year Jarron Cumberland. ... Iowa is coming off a nine-day break in the schedule since its 84-68 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 12. ... With Jordan Bohannon sidelined by a second hip surgery, the Hawkeyes are down to nine healthy scholarship players. ... Cincinnati averages 74.3 points per game and allows 68.5. The Bearcats have a +5.3 rebounding edge on foes (38.9-33.6). ... Iowa averages 80.0 points per game and allows 70.5. The Hawkeyes are +2.5 rebounding (37.5-35.0).