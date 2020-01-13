Iowa-Northwestern at a glance

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Game notes: The Hawkeyes have won 10 of the last 13 meetings against the Wildcats, including both contests last season. ... This is the only regular-season meeting between these two this season. It starts a string of three of four games in which Iowa faces a team for the only time (Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin), all of those games at home. ... The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 24 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll and receiving votes in the AP poll, have won five of their last seven games. The Wildcats have lost five of their last six (four of those by five or fewer points). ... Northwestern's Pat Spencer, a graduate transfer, averages 3.9 assists per game, just a bit better than McCaffery's 3.6 average for Iowa. ... Northwestern ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 62-57 victory over Nebraska, which beat Iowa 76-70 a week ago. Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Miller Kopp (15 points) and Spencer (14). Spencer is in his first year playing college basketball after winning the Tewaaraton Award as the top lacrosse player in the country at Loyola (Md.). ... Like Iowa, Northwestern has been hurt by injuries. Starting point guard Anthony Gaines is out for the year and freshman guard Boo Buie is out indefinitely. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge are out for the year and freshmen CJ Fredrick and Patrick McCaffery also are sidelined. ... Iowa enters the game averaging 79.6 points per game and allows 69.4. The Hawkeyes are +4.5 rebounding. Coach Chris Collins' Wildcats average 66.8 points per game and allow 65.7. NU has a -1.7 rebounding average.