Iowa-Michigan at a glance

Game notes: This is the second meeting between the Big Ten Conference foes this season. The Wolverines beat Iowa 103-91 in early December in Ann Arbor in a game Iowa's Luka Garza scored 44 points. ... Michigan has lost four of seven games since it played Iowa and has been defeated in two of the past three. The Wolverines, who have played the past four games without No. 2 scorer Isaiah Livers, are coming off a 75-67 loss to Minnesota on Sunday in which Zavier Simpson collected 19 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. ... Iowa has a 39-37 edge in games in Iowa City. ... The Hawkeyes have won six of their last eight games, including Tuesday's 75-62 win at Northwestern, which was Iowa's first road league win of the season. ... CJ Fredrick returned to action on Tuesday after missing two games with a stress reaction in his left foot and made three 3-point field goals before halftime, finishing with 11 points and five assists. ... Michigan averages 77.9 points per game and allows 68.6. The wolverines have a +0.5 rebounding margin. ... Iowa averages 79.3 points per game and allows 68.9. The Hawkeyes have a +4.0 rebounding margin.