Iowa-Maryland at a glance

Game notes: This game begins a stretch of four home dates in the next five games for Iowa, which has played at home just twice since Nov. 24. The Hawkeyes traveled 8,500 miles and played in three different time zones over that six-week span. ... In Tuesday’s loss at Nebraska, Iowa's Luka Garza (16 points, career-high 18 rebounds) became the 27th player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. ... No. 12-ranked Maryland ranks 10th nationally in free throws made (264), 15th in field goal percentage defense (.373), 16th in rebounding margin (+8.2), 18th in free throw attempts (361), and 31st in scoring defense (61.3) and blocked shots (5.1). ... Maryland defeated No. 11 Ohio State 67-55 at home Tuesday, holding the Buckeyes to 31-percent shooting from the field. ... Terrapin senior Anthony Cowan ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, assists and minutes played. ... Maryland averages 74.8 points per game and allows 61.3. The Terrapins have a +8.2 rebounding average. ... Iowa comes in averaging 80.4 points per game and allows 70.7. The Hawkeyes have a +4.0 rebounding margin.