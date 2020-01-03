Iowa at Penn State

Game notes: Iowa won the only meeting between the two last season, taking an 89-82 victory at PSU. ... This is the third straight meeting between these two in Pennsylvania. ... This game will be played at the Palestra, an iconic 93-year-old arena in which Iowa coach Fran McCaffery played during his college career at the University of Pennsylvania. It will be the fifth time an Iowa team has played there but the first in 58 years. The Hawkeyes played Penn there in 1955 and played three games there in the Quaker City tournament in December 1961. ... Garza has had at least 12 points and eight rebounds in every game this season. ... PSU's only losses this season are to Ole Miss and Ohio State. ... Lamar Stevens is a returning All-Big Ten player and fellow senior Mike Watkins is among the nation’s leading shot-blockers, but the breakout star has been sophomore Myreon Jones, who shoots 41.9% from 3-point range. ... Iowa averages 80.8 points per game and allows 68.9. The Hawkeyes are +3.2 rebounding. PSU averages 80.4 points per game and allows 65.9. The Nittany Lions are +5.1 rebounding.