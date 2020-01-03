You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa at Penn State
View Comments

Iowa at Penn State

{{featured_button_text}}
NIT Mississipi Penn State Basketball

After averaging 4.0 points per game and shooting 27.7% from 3-point range as a freshman last season, Penn State sophomore Myreon Jones is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc this season.

 AP

Today: 1 p.m., The Palestra, Philadelphia

TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: WOC (1420 AM)

Potential starting lineups

No. 23 Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten): C: Luka Garza (6-11, Jr.) 21.6 points per game/10.0 rebounds per game; G: Joe Toussaint (6-0, Fr.) 6.2/1.8, CJ Fredrick (6-3, R-Fr.) 11.2/1.8, Joe Wieskamp (6-6, Soph.) 12.8/5.5 & Connor McCaffery (6-5, R-Soph.) 7.5/4.2. 

No. 21 Penn State (11-2, 1-1): F: Lamar Stevens (6-8, Sr.) 16.4/7.2 & Mike Watkins (6-9, R-Sr.) 11.2/9.4; G: Myreon Jones (6-3, Soph.) 14.5/3.0, Myles Dread (6-4, Soph.) 8.5/2.8 & Jamari Wheeler (6-1, Jr.) 4.1/3.1. 

Series: Iowa leads 30-17

Game notes: Iowa won the only meeting between the two last season, taking an 89-82 victory at PSU. ... This is the third straight meeting between these two in Pennsylvania. ... This game will be played at the Palestra, an iconic 93-year-old arena in which Iowa coach Fran McCaffery played during his college career at the University of Pennsylvania. It will be the fifth time an Iowa team has played there but the first in 58 years. The Hawkeyes played Penn there in 1955 and played three games there in the Quaker City tournament in December 1961. ... Garza has had at least 12 points and eight rebounds in every game this season. ... PSU's only losses this season are to Ole Miss and Ohio State. ... Lamar Stevens is a returning All-Big Ten player and fellow senior Mike Watkins is among the nation’s leading shot-blockers, but the breakout star has been sophomore Myreon Jones, who shoots 41.9% from 3-point range. ... Iowa averages 80.8 points per game and allows 68.9. The Hawkeyes are +3.2 rebounding. PSU averages 80.4 points per game and allows 65.9. The Nittany Lions are +5.1 rebounding.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Basketball

Augustana closes year with win

  • Updated

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn and his team pride themselves on getting “kills,” or three defensive stops in a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News