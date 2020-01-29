Iowa at Maryland at a glance

IOWA AT MARYLAND

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press poll, has won five straight games and nine of the past 11. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat Wisconsin 68-62 on Monday. Luka Garza had his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 18 rebounds while CJ Fredrick added 17 points.

• Maryland, ranked 15th in the AP poll, has a three-game winning streak and is 11-0 at home this season. Sophomore Jalen Smith was last week’s Big Ten player of the week every collecting 54 points and 21 rebounds in road victories at Northwestern and Indiana.

• Iowa won earlier meeting, 67-49, on Jan. 10 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp had perhaps the best game of his career with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals while Garza contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds. Maryland shot just 32.7% from the field and was outrebounded 44-32.