You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa at Maryland at a glance
View Comments

Iowa at Maryland at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Maryland Iowa Basketball

Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) blocks a shot by Iowa center Luka Garza during a Jan. 10 game in Iowa City.

 AP

IOWA AT MARYLAND

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press poll, has won five straight games and nine of the past 11. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat Wisconsin 68-62 on Monday. Luka Garza had his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 18 rebounds while CJ Fredrick added 17 points.

• Maryland, ranked 15th in the AP poll, has a three-game winning streak and is 11-0 at home this season. Sophomore Jalen Smith was last week’s Big Ten player of the week every collecting 54 points and 21 rebounds in road victories at Northwestern and Indiana.

• Iowa won earlier meeting, 67-49, on Jan. 10 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp had perhaps the best game of his career with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 4 steals while Garza contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds. Maryland shot just 32.7% from the field and was outrebounded 44-32.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (15-5, 6-3)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.9

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.1

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.4

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.2

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;7.2

Maryland (16-4, 6-3)

Donta Scott;6-7;fr.;5.4

Jalen Smith;6-10;so.;15.2

Darryl Morsell;6-5;jr.;7.9

Eric Ayala;6-5;so.;8.4

Anthony Cowan;6-0;sr.;15.5

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News