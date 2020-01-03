Injuries leave both Augie basketball teams short-handed

ROCK ISLAND – When the Augustana College basketball teams return to CCIW action today, both will do so short-handed.
Heading into league road games against Carthage, the men's team will be without reserves Carson Frakes and Jerrett Tribble. The women's team will be without starter Justice Edell.
Edell, the former Rock Island prep standout, hurt her left knee in Monday's 84-78 victory over Coe in the final non-conference game of the season. On Friday, women's coach Mark Beinborn said she still an MRI is scheduled for next week, but that she was doing better.
“She's got full range of motion. She's sore; there was an impact,” said Beinborn of his junior guard. “She is walking around and not on crutches anymore. Something happened. Minor? Major? We don't have a clue. She feels better everyday. We just have to wait and find out at this point.”
Beinborn said that Edell has been getting in-house treatments on her knee – icing and therapy – ahead of the MRI.
“We're just hoping and praying that J will be OK and we'll have her back in the next couple of weeks,” said Beinborn. “Right now, because of the impact, she is swollen and sore. They hit her hard enough to take her out of the game, so at this point we just have to take precautions and get her checked out and make sure that structurally the knee is OK.”
Edell is the Vikings' third leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points. She leads the team in 3-point accuracy (14 of 31, 45.2%), is second on the team in assists (25) and also third in rebounding (4.5 per game) and minutes played (averaging 26.1 per game). As much as the numbers, Beinborn said that Edell's ball-handling and court presence will be missed.
She had started all 12 games for the 7-5, 2-1 CCIW Vikings. Beinborn was still contemplating options to fill her starting spot, but was leaning toward freshman Macy Beinborn, who has seen her time increase in each of the eight games she has played and is averaging 7.4 ppg. The coach also said that freshman Brie Bennis (Delmar, Iowa/Maquoketa HS) could see more court time today against the Lady Reds (6-5, 1-1 CCIW). She has played just 11 minutes in three appearances.
More juggling: Augie men's coach Grey Giovanine has been searching for consistency from his re-tooling team and will have two fewer options for today.
Just when former Rockridge standout Frakes was ready to return to the rotation, another sprained ankle again has him sidelined, according to the coach. Tribble, also a junior who had shown some dynamic offensive flashes, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to academic issues.
“We're missing three guys who we thought could contribute,” said Giovanine, adding the loss of freshman guard Carter Duwa to a shoulder injury/surgery. “It just makes it more challenging, but that's the nature of a season. There are always bumps along the way and you have to make adjustments. When there is adversity, different guys have opportunities and they have to take advantage of them.”
For today's game, that means that the 7-4, 1-1 CCIW Vikings will have fewer options against the nationally 18th-ranked Red Men (9-2, 1-1). That could be a huge factor as coach Bosko Djurickovic's club relies on big minutes from its starters, including three who average 30+ per game and combine for nearly 47 points.
“As much as anything, it just really hurts our depth,” said Giovanine. “We like to play two guys at every spot and kind of wear you down. We won't have that luxury. It's more a matter of our system and style are really challenged when you don't have great depth and we don't have great depth.”
Giovanine said that after Friday's morning practice that he wasn't sure who would be starting or how the rotations would fall into place.
“I think that's just where we are right now.” he said. “We're in January and still don't have a real clear picture of who is in what roles. … Some guys are playing better than others; we're still evolving.”