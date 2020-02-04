Injured Millikin basketball player in concussion protocol

Scherer said that MU officials have asked the CCIW office to review the play in which Farmer was injured. The veteran coach, though, said “from the perspective that we feel that a foul had occurred. We feel the foul was a hard foul, but not an unsportsmanlike, and we have not suggested that it was … or there was anything inappropriate by any of the players. I feel Micah fouled my player, but I do not feel it was outside ‘reasonable play.’ I had no problem with the foul. I had a problem with some other things and it not being called a foul.”

League officials said that the play was brought to their attention.

"Our coaches talk regularly with our Coordinator of Officials after games regarding plays," said Mike Krizman, CCIW assistant executive director in an email. "Those conversations are always done internally, and that is certainly the case in this instance as well."

Scherer reported that Farmer had momentarily lost consciousness and had numbness in some extremities. He also said that Farmer had no recollection of the injury and did not know if he was hurt by the initial contact or when he hit the floor.

There was a much different aura in the gym after the incident.