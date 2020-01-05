Illinois recruit, not a roster filler

Hawkins will be a freshman next year; his natural position is the 4, a spot desperately needed. He is an extremely gifted shooter and a remarkable passer, something Bezhanishvili also struggled with at times this season.

Hawkins said, "I have never been on a team where I can really showcase my talent. I feel when I get to Illinois a lot of people are going to be surprised because to me they (Illinois) are missing someone like me.”

Hawkins is considered a three-star basketball recruit by many recruiting services. Why? Because he is on a team loaded with guards that are DI level player, some have signed and others are waiting to commit.

Of course, that does not bother the gentle giant.

"If I wanted to pad my stats, I would have stayed in high school," he said. "I'm a team player, and someone who is always trying to get better and improve my game."

The Fighting Illini are one of the worst shooting teams in college basketball this year. When they beat Michigan, who came in ranked fifth in the country, they were 1-11 from beyond the arc. And, on Thursday, they were 3-28 against the Spartans. So yes, adding a player who is a proven shooter to this roster is probably someone people should not overlook.