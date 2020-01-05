Illinois recruit, not a roster filler

College basketball coaches oftentimes will not always be 100 percent honest with athletes; sorry, it is a business. Several will recruit a player knowing they have no intention of playing them or keeping them for four years, aka roster fillers.
Coleman Hawkins is a 6-foot-10 senior who hales from Sacramento, California, but plays his high school basketball for Prolific Prep, California. Hawkins was the first to commit to coach Brad Underwood back in September of 2019.
Illinois fans follow recruiting like it is their full-time job at times. Typically, when a kid verbals anyone with a social media account, they are sharing it, and everyone knows about it. For some reason, that did not happen with Hawkins.
The hype is going to a pair of four-star guards who have also committed to Illinois: Andre Curbelo from Puerto Rico who has starred at Glen Head, NY, and Long Island Lutheran, NY; and Adam Miller who started his career in Peoria before moving to Morgan Park in Chicago.
Coleman comes from a family full of athletes including his sisters and mother along with his father Rodney who played at San Diego State University, and his uncle, Henry Hawkins, who played his college basketball here at Augustana College in Rock Island.
It appears current Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili has not grasped the 4-position as quickly as we thought he might. Before the Purdue game, Bezhanishvili had 13 turnovers in his last few games; against Michigan State he was 3-12 from the field and 0-4 from 3-point range; the Spartans dared him to shoot it.
Hawkins will be a freshman next year; his natural position is the 4, a spot desperately needed. He is an extremely gifted shooter and a remarkable passer, something Bezhanishvili also struggled with at times this season.
Hawkins said, "I have never been on a team where I can really showcase my talent. I feel when I get to Illinois a lot of people are going to be surprised because to me they (Illinois) are missing someone like me.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hawkins is considered a three-star basketball recruit by many recruiting services. Why? Because he is on a team loaded with guards that are DI level player, some have signed and others are waiting to commit.
Of course, that does not bother the gentle giant.
"If I wanted to pad my stats, I would have stayed in high school," he said. "I'm a team player, and someone who is always trying to get better and improve my game."
The Fighting Illini are one of the worst shooting teams in college basketball this year. When they beat Michigan, who came in ranked fifth in the country, they were 1-11 from beyond the arc. And, on Thursday, they were 3-28 against the Spartans. So yes, adding a player who is a proven shooter to this roster is probably someone people should not overlook.
"I feel like the biggest impact I would have for the team would be piecing the offense together," Hawkins said. "I feel like I would be able to take a lot of pressure off Kofi (Cockburn) because I can stretch the floor with my shooting and size. I can make the high-low passes need for him to be effective down low. I know my 3-point shooting would also be a huge help."
Last year Bezhanishvili came out of nowhere and surprised everyone not at Illinois with his skill set. Hawkins is not Bezhanishvili, but from a passing standpoint, shooting and ability to defend the other fours, Hawkins is as valuable as Curbelo and Miller.
Curbelo, recently named the Most Outstanding Player at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., said, "Coleman is such an important piece to the team next year because he's a kid that can do it all at his height. Coleman can shoot it, put it on the floor and, rebound. He's very important to our future success at Illinois.”
When you ask Underwood about his future prospect, he is excited to talk about all the things planned for Hawkins.
“We are excited to welcome Coleman Hawkins to the Illini family," Underwood said. "He is an extremely skilled, versatile player who will be a great fit in our system. He can stretch the floor with his shooting and passes it really well. But what excites us the most is how he can impact the game on the defensive end. His length and ability to cover will allow him to guard virtually any position on the court."
Miller and Curbelo will receive a plethora of post-season accolades but, in due time, Hawkins will be a big piece to this team's future success.