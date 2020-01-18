Illinois men hold off in-state rival Northwestern in Big Ten play

CHAMPAIGN — Chris Collins cringed when Trent Frazier's first shot, and 3-point attempt, of the game fell on Saturday.
Collins, Northwestern's men's basketball coach, knew that it's not a good sign for his team when a struggling shooter gets the first one to fall. In truth, Illinois coach Brad Underwood would have cringed, too, if he were coaching against Frazier.
As it turns out, Collins was within reason to cringe. Frazier scored a team-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting to help No. 24 Illinois hold off Northwestern with a 75-71 win on Saturday at the State Farm Center. It's the fourth straight win for Illinois (13-5, 5-2).
"He's a really good player," Collins said. "He's been a good player his whole career. Anytime a guy who has been good and had success makes his first shot, I was like, 'Oh man, not today.' ... They've had consistent offense from Kofi (Cockburn) and Ayo (Dosunmu), and all of a sudden now if Trent and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) give them double figures the way they did (Saturday), now they become very dangerous. I think he's a huge key to their team because it gives them a guy who can take pressure off Ayo on the perimeter."
Frazier became the 50th player in program history to score 1,000 career points when he hit a 3-pointer from the right side of the court with 1:36 left in the first half. He finished 4-of-7 on 3-point attempts after entering the game shooting 11-of-47 on 3-point attempts in his last nine games.
“It means a lot," Frazier said. "I’ve worked hard for this. It’s just another milestone. I’ve got to continue to get better and finish out the season. One thousand points isn’t too big for me anymore. I thought we did good (Saturday) and I'm glad we won."
Eleven of Frazier's 16 points came in the first half to help keep Illinois afloat after a sluggish start, particularly on defense, and his five second-half points came in succession to turn what was a tie game, 42-all, into an Illinois lead. The Wildcats never led again after Frazier's personal 5-0 run with just more than 15 minutes left.
"Everybody in here really knows Trent's really capable of a 30-point half. He's evolved into an unbelievable player in terms of playing the game the right way," Underwood said while checking the stat sheet to confirm Frazier had yet another game without a turnover to make it six in a row. "We need his offense. That's the next level for us is being able to shoot the basketball and for him to get going. ... I would cringe, too, when Trent gets going."
Frazier's shooting was matched by yet another late-game masterpiece by sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 15 total points and eight of Illinois' final 13 points. It's the third game Dosunmu has emphatically slammed the door on an opponent looking to sneak out with a win.
"Ayo does what Ayo does, and that's ice the game," Underwood said.
Illinois led by as many as nine points with 3:50 left and was on the cusp of finally putting away a Northwestern team it had tried so desperately to dispatch throughout the game. The Wildcats (6-11, 1-6) got back within three points, 71-68, with 44 seconds left. Then Dosunmu all but slammed the door with a long two-point basket to give Illinois a five-point lead with 18 seconds left.
Again, Northwestern answered back with a corner 3-pointer by Miller Kopp to keep hope dangling by a thread, within two points, 73-71 with seven seconds left. Dosunmu, though, hit both ends of a one-and-one to seal the game and another win for Illinois.
“Late game we know who to go to," Frazier said. "It’s nothing new. He’s been doing this for the past two years."
Frazier's six-game streak without a turnover is a career-long stretch he said on Friday. The last turnover Frazier committed came with 9:43 left in a Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“That’s unbelievable," said teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who had 13 points. "For me, a guy who has a lot of turnovers, to look at the guy next to me who hasn’t had a turnover in six games, that just shows the maturity of the player. He’s a junior, one of the biggest leaders of the team, and making the right play every single time for six games, that’s elite.
"Not a lot of guards in the country — the entire country not only our conference — can do that. Trent’s been doing that and has been really, really great for us. We feel secure when Trent has the ball in his hands."