Illinois men hold off in-state rival Northwestern in Big Ten play

“It means a lot," Frazier said. "I’ve worked hard for this. It’s just another milestone. I’ve got to continue to get better and finish out the season. One thousand points isn’t too big for me anymore. I thought we did good (Saturday) and I'm glad we won."

Eleven of Frazier's 16 points came in the first half to help keep Illinois afloat after a sluggish start, particularly on defense, and his five second-half points came in succession to turn what was a tie game, 42-all, into an Illinois lead. The Wildcats never led again after Frazier's personal 5-0 run with just more than 15 minutes left.

"Everybody in here really knows Trent's really capable of a 30-point half. He's evolved into an unbelievable player in terms of playing the game the right way," Underwood said while checking the stat sheet to confirm Frazier had yet another game without a turnover to make it six in a row. "We need his offense. That's the next level for us is being able to shoot the basketball and for him to get going. ... I would cringe, too, when Trent gets going."

Frazier's shooting was matched by yet another late-game masterpiece by sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 15 total points and eight of Illinois' final 13 points. It's the third game Dosunmu has emphatically slammed the door on an opponent looking to sneak out with a win.