PHOENIX, Ariz. — Freshman Kofi Cockburn scored a game-high 23 points and hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds as the University of Illinois men's basketball team had just enough to get past hosting Grand Canyon University 83-71 here Friday night at GCU Arena.
Illinois (2-0) also received 21 points from Andres Feliz, who hit 7-of-14 field goals and was 7-for-8 at the free-throw line.
The game was tied at 8 when GCU's Jovan Blackshear Jr. dropped in a layup off an Illini turnover.
Two free throws by Illinois' Trent Frazier (eight points) and a 3-pointer on a second-chance possession by Alan Griffin (11 points) gave Illinois a five-point lead at the 15:03 mark of the first half and Illinois never trailed again.
The Illini led 41-37 at halftime and opened a lead as large as 15 in the second half only to watch that dwindle to four, 71-67, with 4:12 left in regulation.