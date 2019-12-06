Illinois hoops re-focused for battle at No. 3 Maryland in Big Ten opener

"We kind of needed that to show that we can’t just walk up in there," sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. "We’ve got to take every game serious and our preparation, too. We’ve got to come out strong, obviously. We weren’t beating ourselves. Credit to them. They came out and they were a little more ready than us."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illini (6-2) beat Maryland 78-67 and erased an 11-point deficit last year at Madison Square Garden. Illinois is looking to win its league opener for the first time since the 2013-14 season, an 83-80 overtime home win over Indiana on Dec. 13, 2013.

The engine to the Terrapins is point guard Anthony Cowan, who is averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. He's surrounded by big man Jalen Smith (13.6 points), and guards Eric Ayala (11.2 points) and Aaron Wiggins (10.8 points).

“Obviously we have one of the best teams in the country in Maryland, which is playing exceptionally well," Underwood said. "It’s a great opportunity for us to show our pride, show what we’re made of. We’ve been a completely different team in practice heading into this one as we were prior to the Miami game."