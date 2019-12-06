Illinois hoops re-focused for battle at No. 3 Maryland in Big Ten opener
Illinois hoops re-focused for battle at No. 3 Maryland in Big Ten opener

  • Updated
CHAMPAIGN — Looking back, Brad Underwood could see Monday's first-half performance against Miami coming.

He said after the game that the shootaround was "the worst since I've been here," and on Friday, Underwood, the Illinois men's basketball coach, and his players agreed that the two practices leading up to Monday's game lacked a certain spunk. The result was a 27-point, first-half deficit that ultimately ended in a two-point loss.

“I feel like we, I wouldn’t say got complacent, but that’s the closest word I can use," sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said of the practices leading to that game. "Mentally, we got drained. It was like we weren’t enjoying coming here. It was like having a 9-5 job, you’re going to work everyday, not enjoying it. I feel like that’s where we were in practice the two days before the Miami game. I feel like we made that adjustment this week."

Illinois can't have that again today at No. 3 Maryland in the Big Ten opener. Underwood and the players insist that the days of practice after Monday's comeback fell short against Miami have been different. There's an energy about practice that comes with a humbling, at times embarrassing, first half against a team that had lost two games in a row. The mental lapses that happened in the days leading up to Miami, they say, are gone.

There's a focus that comes with playing the No. 3 team in the country with a chance to make a point on a national stage.

"We kind of needed that to show that we can’t just walk up in there," sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. "We’ve got to take every game serious and our preparation, too. We’ve got to come out strong, obviously. We weren’t beating ourselves. Credit to them. They came out and they were a little more ready than us."

The Illini (6-2) beat Maryland 78-67 and erased an 11-point deficit last year at Madison Square Garden. Illinois is looking to win its league opener for the first time since the 2013-14 season, an 83-80 overtime home win over Indiana on Dec. 13, 2013.

The engine to the Terrapins is point guard Anthony Cowan, who is averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. He's surrounded by big man Jalen Smith (13.6 points), and  guards Eric Ayala (11.2 points) and Aaron Wiggins (10.8 points).

“Obviously we have one of the best teams in the country in Maryland, which is playing exceptionally well," Underwood said. "It’s a great opportunity for us to show our pride, show what we’re made of. We’ve been a completely different team in practice heading into this one as we were prior to the Miami game."

Last year Illinois got a big boost from wing player Tevian Jones, who scored 18 points off the bench. He'll "suit up" on Saturday for the first time this season after being suspended for the first eight games of the year, according to Underwood. Last year's game, where Maryland was ranked No. 12 in the nation and Illinois was looking for its first marquee win of the season, came with extra talking on the court, Dosunmu and sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili said.

It's an extra element to today's game.

“I won’t lie to you, this game there’s no love between these two teams," Dosunmu said. "They want to kill us and we want to kill them. It’s just about who is going to kill each other first. It’s going to be a great game, a great atmosphere. We beat them last year and there was a lot of chatter on the court. We want to come out and just try to have fun. We know we’ve got to come out prepared because, like I said, there’s no love between these two teams."

Bezhanishvili said he likes the added chatter on the court. He's a high-energy, high-emotion player.

“Not a lot of love between us because of last year what happens in the game," Bezhanishvili said. "We were up, I think they were ranked at the time, and we won the game and we were not playing well at that point in the season. They’ve got probably a lot of hate for us, but we don’t like them either. It will be a great, great game."

Illinois at No. 3 Maryland

Today: 4 p.m., Xfinity Center, College park, Md.

TV: ESPN2. RADIO: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230

Series: Maryland leads 9-6

Probable starters

ILLINOIS (6-2): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 10.3 points per game/5.8 rebounds pg; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 16.3/11.o; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 10.3/2.3, Andres Feliz (6-2, Sr.) 14.8/6.8 & Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 15.8/2.4.

No. 3 MARYLAND (9-0): F: Jalen Smith (6-10, Soph.) 13.6/9.8; G: Anthony Cowan Jr. (6-0, Sr.) 16.2/3.1, Eric Ayala 6-5 So. 11.2/2.7, Aaron Wiggins (6-6, Soph.) 10.8/5.8 & Darryl Morsell (6-5, Jr.) 9.1/6.2.

Game notes: Illinois coach Brad Underwood announced that sophomore Tevian Jones (3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds last season) will "suit up" for the game. Jones has been suspended for the first eight games for a "violation of team academic policies." He was also suspended for eight games last season for a "violation of team rules." ... The Illini begin Big Ten play against No. 3 Maryland and No. 4 Michigan. It marks the first time Illinois will play consecutive games against Top 5 opponents since the 2005 NCAA Final Four, when it defeated No. 4 Louisville in the semifinal before falling to No. 2 North Carolina in the championship. ... It is the first time the Illini play back-to-back Big Ten games against Top 5 opponents since 1986-87 season, when Illinois lost a pair of one-possession games at No. 5 Purdue in overtime (Jan. 22, 1987) and at No. 4 Indiana on (Jan. 28, 1987). ... Illinois comes in averaging 87.1 points per game and allowing 69.8. The Illini are a whopping +17.4 rebounding (43.8-26.4). Maryland averages 80.0 points per game and allows 61.1. The Terps are out-rebounding foes 42.6-33.9 (+8.7).

