Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-4) men's basketball

Game notes: Illinois lost last year's Braggin' Rights game, 79-63. ... Illini junior guard Trent Frazier is averaging 25 points per game in the series. ... Three Missouri players, Jeremiah Tilmon, Javon Pickett and Mark Smith, signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois. Only Smith played for the Illini and transferred to Missouri after his freshman season. ... Illinois averages 81.4 points per game and allows 66.7. The Illini are out-rebounding foes 42.3-28.1. ... Missouri averages 66.2 ppg and allows 57.9. The Tigers are +5.2 rebounding (36.9-31-7).