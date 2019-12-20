Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-4) men's basketball
Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-4) men's basketball

Michigan Illinois Basketball

Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn (21) has been a force for the Illini in the first month of the season and will experience his first Braggin' Rights game today in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

Today: noon, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

TV: SEC Network; streaming on WatchESPN.com. Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3, WFXN-AM 1230

Probable starters

ILLINOIS (8-3): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 9.6 points per game/5.7 rebounds pg; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.4/10.5; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 10.2/2.1, Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Soph.) 14.8/3.1 & Da'Monte Williams (6-3, Jr.) 3.5/4.8.

MISSOURI (6-4): F: Mitchell Smith (6-10, R-Jr.) 4.1/3.4, Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Jr.) 9.7/4.7 & Kobe Brown (6-7, Fr.) 5.4/3.1; G: Dru Smith (6-3, R-Jr.) 10.8/4.6 & Mark Smith (6-5, Jr.) 12.9/5.0.

Series: Illinois leads 32-17.

Game notes: Illinois lost last year's Braggin' Rights game, 79-63. ... Illini junior guard Trent Frazier is averaging 25 points per game in the series. ... Three Missouri players, Jeremiah Tilmon, Javon Pickett and Mark Smith, signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois. Only Smith played for the Illini and transferred to Missouri after his freshman season. ... Illinois averages 81.4 points per game and allows 66.7. The Illini are out-rebounding foes 42.3-28.1. ... Missouri averages 66.2 ppg and allows 57.9. The Tigers are +5.2 rebounding (36.9-31-7).

