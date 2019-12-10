Illini go to work on late-game situations

End-of-game execution has been a point in practice, more than it has been in previous weeks, Underwood said. He said the team has been spending 30 or 40 minutes a day in practice focusing on such things. Every game is different, and the plan for the end of game is dictated on matchups.

Against Miami, they had the ball in Dosunmu's hands going downhill to the basket before Chris Lykes made a big play. Against Maryland, Feliz's plan was to drive to the rim in a situation in which Maryland had no fouls to give before he fumbled the ball.

“I think you get to a point where, you’re doing it once or twice a week and now we’re spending some time on it everyday, talking about different actions and where we want to go," Underwood said. "We talk a lot about situations, score and time, not just the action of the play. We feel like we’ve got enough in. We’ve actually added a couple things. We’ve got to be able to get Trent options and looks.

"Kofi (Cockburn) has made 16 of his last 17 free throws. We’re a little more comfortable now making him a viable option at the rim in the case of him getting fouled. We weren’t that early. We’ve spent a good amount of time on that the last couple days."