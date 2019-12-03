If you are a University of Illinois fan, you are probably still stinging from the Illini's ugly 29-10 football loss to rival Northwestern on Saturday in the regular-season finale at Memorial Stadium.
Fortunately there was some good news last week to temper that setback as men's basketball coach Brad Underwood landed yet another star guard from the state of Illinois.
Several days ago at the Jordan Brand Center in Chicago, 6-foot-4 guard Adam Miller decided to pick his home state school over Michigan, Arizona and Louisville.
Miller's commitment was one of the worst-kept secrets of the recruiting world, but nothing was certain.
With his family, teammates and coaches in attendance, the Morgan Park High School standout stood up and proudly said, "I’m going to the University of Illinois."
What makes this so special is that he is the second star guard to stay home to help lead the state university back to its glory years.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu held his news conference at the same location, basically with the same message. However, Quam Dosunmu, an assistant coach at Morgan Park High School, attended Miller's press conference and gave reporters something Illini fans should be proud of.
"Ayo did it, now Adam has. With both of them committing to Illinois, it shows where the school is headed. Ayo had to light the torch. Now he's going to be passing it on to Adam, and hopefully there's someone else Adam can pass it on to so we can keep this thing rolling."
Why Illinois for Miller?
"It's home, man. It's so tough making these decisions, but I weighed all my options and laid out the values that were important to me, and Illinois just kept coming back," Miller said. "Michigan came to visit me, gave a great game plan how I could fit into their system, but at the end of the game, Illinois was on my mind. Everyone knows my mom is my rock, and her being able to see me and support me was very important.”
Miller is a top 30 recruit on any substantial recruiting service and was coveted by a host of schools.
However, he did not sign his letter of intent, which rubbed several fans the wrong way. Sources told me that Miller is all-in with his commitment but is not keen on playing with a crowded backcourt next season that would include Dosunmu, senior Trent Frazier, and incoming star guard and top-40 recruit Andre Curbelo.
In all likelihood, Dosunmu will continue his path to the NBA, and the backcourt at Illinois will keep on rolling.
With Miller's commitment, the Illini have the No. 1-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten as judged by ESPN, Rivals.com and 24/7 Sports. It is also a Top 15 class nationally by those publications.
"I did what was best for me, but all the players in this state should know it's OK to stay home," Miller said. "The coaches at Illinois are building something special there, and I want to be a part of that legacy. I'm going there with a good class. I talk to Curbelo and Coleman (Hawkins); they really let me know what they thought we could do together as a class. I've seen YouTube videos, I'm impressed with all the things we can probably accomplish together."