Illini bkb

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trent Frazier knew that his team would have to absorb punch after punch from Purdue, would have to pick itself up off the floor and swing back if Illinois wanted to go into Mackey Arena and walk out with the program's first win in West Lafayette since 2008.
No. 21 Illinois took the first, losing both Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who missed the final 16 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble, and Alan Griffin, who was ejected with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic.
Then Frazier and Illinois swung back with the force of more than a decade of losses; Frazier hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn controlled the paint and Ayo Dosunmu, as he has for the last three games, slammed the door on Purdue to lead Illinois to a 79-62 win at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night to extend Illinois' winning streak to five games.
It's Purdue's first Big Ten loss at Mackey Arena since Feb. 7, 2018, and just the fifth conference loss since the beginning of the 2014-15 season. It's just the ninth road win for a Big Ten team this season.
“That’s a good nugget right there," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I have so much respect for Purdue and (Purdue coach Matt Painter) and what he’s built here, yet I’m really proud of our guys. There’s a toughness that you have to beat one of Matt’s teams and Paint does such an unbelievable job."
It's the first time Illinois (14-5, 6-2) has won five consecutive Big Ten games since Feb 7-21, 2013.
"It was amazing, man," Frazier said, "just to look at that scoreboard and watch the time run out and just know we've got a victory. All week they've been saying Purdue this, Purdue that, they're the toughest team, the toughest arena to play in. We're tough, too."
Cockburn, after starting the game 3-of-7 from the field, finished 8-of-14 shooting for a team-high 22 points to go with 15 rebounds and three blocks. Frazier added 21 points and was 5-of-7 on 3-pointers while shrugging down the floor as if daring any Purdue player to cool him off. Dosunmu kept a firm grip on the entire game, particularly in the second half. He found open shooters, drilled mid-range shots and scored 18 points while dishing out 11 assists. Bezhanishvili scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
Illinois trailed 30-29 at halftime and ended up shooting 75 percent in the second half on 15-of-20 shooting while out-rebounding Purdue (10-9, 3-5) 37-19 in total.
“We just got out-toughed," Purdue center Matt Haarms, who was 2-of-7 shooting for 10 points and six rebounds. "It’s that easy. You’ve got to hit a guy and rebound and we failed to do that."
That kind of talk is music to Underwood's ears. When he hears that his team out-toughed an opponent?
“There’s no greater compliment," Underwood said.
Tuesday was the second road win in conference play of the season for the Illini after beating Wisconsin in Madison earlier this month. That one, Dosunmu said, was sweet. It was the first of what they hope is many more this season. The wins should come less as a surprise and more as an expectation.
Before Dosunmu walked off the court, the last Illini player to do so, after completing a radio interview, he stretched his long arms out, as if to take in the moment.
"Honestly, the Wisconsin game, getting that first Big Ten win on the road, that was big," Dosunmu said. "I really enjoyed it. This game, too, I wouldn't say that I didn't enjoy it, but it's getting to a fact that that's what we expect. It's a standard, not just a one-time wonder thing."