Illini bkb

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trent Frazier knew that his team would have to absorb punch after punch from Purdue, would have to pick itself up off the floor and swing back if Illinois wanted to go into Mackey Arena and walk out with the program's first win in West Lafayette since 2008.

No. 21 Illinois took the first, losing both Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who missed the final 16 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble, and Alan Griffin, who was ejected with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic.

Then Frazier and Illinois swung back with the force of more than a decade of losses; Frazier hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn controlled the paint and Ayo Dosunmu, as he has for the last three games, slammed the door on Purdue to lead Illinois to a 79-62 win at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night to extend Illinois' winning streak to five games.

It's Purdue's first Big Ten loss at Mackey Arena since Feb. 7, 2018, and just the fifth conference loss since the beginning of the 2014-15 season. It's just the ninth road win for a Big Ten team this season.