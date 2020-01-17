Illini Basketball 101: What you need to know about watching basketball

The University of Illinois men's basketball team had an entire week off heading into today's home game against rival Northwestern. Illinois is sitting all alone in second place in the Big Ten which is unfamiliar territory in recent years. But for some in the Illini classroom, it is still not enough.
Let us take a deep and in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes of just "watching" a basketball game.
Last week, Illinois finally beat the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, loging a 71-70 decision at the Kohl Center, a first for Illinois since 2010. However, some people cannot see past what takes place and often become frustrated with coaching, plays, officiating (that is me), and players and become honestly confused.
Text message: "Kedric, what the heck is Brad Underwood trying to do, I don't understand that man, he takes players out at the wrong time, I never see him draw up plays for his kids like other coaches. I can't believe he's being paid all that money and can't figure that part of the game out."
First class session: Each team, player and game is different. Not all coaches will coach the same, substitute the same or play his/her players the same. Let us start with Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn. He has done a tremendous job of not fouling much this year. If you notice, usually, but not all the time, he is the first to go out, and it is about the 17-minute mark. Why that time? Did you know that TV timeouts happen at the 16-, 12-, 8-, and 4-minute mark of each game, even if a coach calls a timeout? If Cockburn comes out, he will get that extra time on the bench before the media timeout to catch his breath and preserve fouls.
The coaches on the bench are not there to look nice in their suits. If they see a player who looks tired, or a player will oftentimes gives a signal to the coach, “hey, I need a break,” plays into that as well. The average fan does not always see that happen.
Second class session: Because a player is "hot" and makes two or three shots in a row, he comes out could mean several things. Example: before that, what if he missed a defensive assignment that needs to be corrected, what if he threw the ball away or ran the wrong play and was lucky it worked out?
You have free articles remaining.
Some coaches will only sub for certain players based on position, not all, but some will. Underwood does not always do that. Back to the gentlemen in the suits sitting on the sidelines — they may notice a match-up they can take advantage of, or one being used against them. Coaches from opposing teams will make adjustments during games, not always at halftime.
Back to the Badgers game. Try looking through the eyes of a coach based on previous tendencies, what is needed, who can get what you need; if you were coaching in the moment, not after the fact, what would you do? Before you ask, yes, I do, and here is proof. Illinois was down three late in the game. Earlier in the year, Underwood drew up a play for Alan Griffin to knock down a 3-pointer; it was a great play, I saw it developing, but Griffin missed it. Before play started, I Tweeted, “this is going to be a 3-point basket opportunity for Griffin.” Fans, let me tell you, that was not luck, it is being a student of the game and knowing the scouting report. This time, because the shot went in, Underwood looked like a genius, because it went in. However, in a previous game, it did not.
Third class session: Call-in shows, "I can't stand that stupid ‘pass the ball out front’ offense, what is that?" Michigan State will do it time to time; on Sunday, Michigan ran it, and, honestly, for a few possessions, Rutgers ran it."
Each coach has his/her reasons for doing it. For Illinois it is perfect. It is why point guard Ayo Dosunmu is a downhill player; the dribble-weave offense makes him and the team better. He is one of the best in the college game attacking the rim. This offense is more than a hand-off. Dosunmu now can get to the rim, throw lobs to a 7-foot, 280-pound center who has a 42-inch vertical leap who can finish in traffic, read the defender to kick to the wings where you have the team’s two best 3-point shooters in Griffin and junior Trent Frazier, and a fourth option is after Giorgi Bezhanishvili sets a high-ball screen; he is wide open when he slips it; for example, his three-point play late in the Rutgers game.
There is more to the game than passing the ball, playing defense, making free throws or fouling. Coaches at that level spend a lot of time scouting and trying to take away tendencies teams have. During every broadcast you will hear them say, the opposing coach say "we cannot let Ayo attack the right side of the floor, make him go left." So now that happens, and Dosunmu is attacking each side of the floor.
Basketball 101 is the basics. If a coach will allow you to watch a practice or a film session, you might be surprised why they do what they do.
But always remember: there is more than one way to get the job done.
Final exam: there are five seconds on the clock, you are up by three playing defense — do you foul to let the team shoot two free throws, or let it run out and risk the chance of them tying the game? Remember, it is a game-time decision, not an after-the-fact call, Mr./Mrs. Coach.