Illini Basketball 101: What you need to know about watching basketball

The coaches on the bench are not there to look nice in their suits. If they see a player who looks tired, or a player will oftentimes gives a signal to the coach, “hey, I need a break,” plays into that as well. The average fan does not always see that happen.

Second class session: Because a player is "hot" and makes two or three shots in a row, he comes out could mean several things. Example: before that, what if he missed a defensive assignment that needs to be corrected, what if he threw the ball away or ran the wrong play and was lucky it worked out?

Some coaches will only sub for certain players based on position, not all, but some will. Underwood does not always do that. Back to the gentlemen in the suits sitting on the sidelines — they may notice a match-up they can take advantage of, or one being used against them. Coaches from opposing teams will make adjustments during games, not always at halftime.