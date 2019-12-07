Hot shooting carries Augie women to league win

ROCK ISLAND — The Carroll Pioneers opened Saturday's CCIW women's basketball game by hitting 3-point shots on three of their first four possessions against Augustana.

Undaunted, the hosting Vikings proved to have plenty of answers for that quick start. Actually out-shooting the Pioneers, the Vikings also employed a tough defense and some crisp offense to methodically roll to an 84-74 victory.

"We talk about the game being a game of runs and teams are going to get their runs at some points throughout the game, we just have to withstand it by focusing in and playing disciplined defensively," said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. "At the same time we have to stay poised on offense and get some movement and play from the paint."

Even with that hot start from Carroll, Augie battled back and had the lead by the 4:52 mark of the first quarter when former Rock Island prep Justice Edell drilled back-to-back 3s. At that point, Augie led 15-13, but it trailed 24-22 at the end of the first quarter.

Another 3, by freshman Macy Beinborn, on the heels of another Edell triple gave the Vikings (5-5, 1-1 CCIW) the lead for good at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.