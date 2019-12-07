Hot shooting carries Augie women to league win

ROCK ISLAND — The Carroll Pioneers opened Saturday's CCIW women's basketball game by hitting 3-point shots on three of their first four possessions against Augustana.
Undaunted, the hosting Vikings proved to have plenty of answers for that quick start. Actually out-shooting the Pioneers, the Vikings also employed a tough defense and some crisp offense to methodically roll to an 84-74 victory.
"We talk about the game being a game of runs and teams are going to get their runs at some points throughout the game, we just have to withstand it by focusing in and playing disciplined defensively," said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. "At the same time we have to stay poised on offense and get some movement and play from the paint."
Even with that hot start from Carroll, Augie battled back and had the lead by the 4:52 mark of the first quarter when former Rock Island prep Justice Edell drilled back-to-back 3s. At that point, Augie led 15-13, but it trailed 24-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Another 3, by freshman Macy Beinborn, on the heels of another Edell triple gave the Vikings (5-5, 1-1 CCIW) the lead for good at the 5:37 mark of the second quarter.
Mia Lambert and Jeni Crain then hit 3-pointers in the final 32 seconds of the first half, with Crain banking in a shot from the wing at the buzzer for a 48-40 Viking advantage.
Augie carried that momentum into the third quarter. With tight defense at the start holding Carroll without a field goal until the 4:23 mark of the frame, the Vikings opened a double-digit lead. By that time, the Vikings led 59-43.
Augie's lead was opened thanks to two Gabby Loiz field goals and a triple from Mia Lambert. Lex Jones then converted a steal under her own bucket and Crain hit a jumper and suddenly the Vikings had a 59-43 advantage.
Carroll (2-5, 0-2 CCIW) drew as close as nine with the first bucket of the fourth quarter, but the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way before Edell closed it with two free throws.
"Justice played very poised tonight within the offense and was shot-ready, finding the open windows in the perimeter," said Beinborn. "We talk about feeding the hot hand, and she got it and her teammates did a great job of finding her.
"Twenty-two assists shows a great team effort, I'm proud of them."
The first half was a 3-point shooting contest. The Vikings drilled 10 of their 18 attempts from long range and the Pioneers were 7 of 14. Those numbers didn't cool off much as Augie finished 13 of 26 on 3s and Carroll was 12-25.
Edell led five Augie scorers in double-figures with 17 points. Lambert added 14 as Lex Jones, Loiz and Crain all added 11.
Theresa Wichser led Carroll with 18.