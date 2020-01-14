Hawkeyes win in Fredrick's return

"I got the first two out but that third one felt good," he admitted. "The coaches and players just kept saying ‘We’re going to find you, just keep shooting.’"

The Hawkeyes struggled on the boards early in the game and at one point were being outrebounded 15-2. That allowed the Wildcats to edge into a 28-26 lead on a 3-pointer by A.J. Turner late in the first half.

But then Fredrick and Evelyn knocked down back-to-back 3s to give the Hawkeyes the lead. Even with Garza and Connor McCaffery on the bench in foul trouble, the Hawkeyes managed to push their lead to 41-35 at the half.

Garza picked up his third foul just 22 seconds into the second half and went to the bench for nearly eight minutes, but the Hawkeyes maintained the lead without him.

When he came back in with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining, he was ready to do some damage.

"He obviously was fresh because he’d been out of the game for so long, which helps," McCaffery said. "He was able to watch how the game went and he’s such a student of the game. We started going to him and once he got going, he got even better."

He scored Iowa’s next 14 points and the Hawkeyes eventually pushed their lead to as much as 18.