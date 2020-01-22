Hawkeyes offense lights up Rutgers

He made a 3-point field goal that helped chop Iowa’s lead to 76-72 in the final minutes.

When Iowa’s Bakari Evelyn threw the ball away in the backcourt, Harper scored on a drive and was fouled by Evelyn, converting the free throw to make it 76-75. Iowa then was called for a five-second violation and Harper gave Rutgers the lead with two free throws with 2:27 remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe Toussaint, who scored 14 points in perhaps the best game of his Iowa career, missed two free throws but Harper fumbled the rebound out of bounds and CJ Fredrick regained the lead for Iowa with a drive to the hoop.

That was followed by Wieskamp’s 3, making it 81-77.

The Hawkeyes closed things out at the foul line from there. Connor McCaffery, who had not scored in more than a week, made two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining and added two more with 8.7 to go.

It was Iowa’s eight consecutive home victory and it moved the Hawkeyes into a four-day tie for third place in the Big Ten standings with Rutgers, Maryland and Wisconsin.