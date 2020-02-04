Hawkeyes have more than one offensive juggernaut

Evidence of that came Tuesday when the former Muscatine High School star was named as one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award. He’s the second Iowa player ever to be a finalist, joining Peter Jok in 2017.

Wieskamp got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but has taken his game to a higher level at both ends of the court in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is averaging nearly three points more per game in league games than in the non-conference.

He has made the sort of leap between his first and second college seasons that coaches always hope to see.

“I think he was smart in knowing at the end of last season what do I do well, what do I need to improve on,’’ McCaffery said. “We can sit down and tell you and we do, but if you’re a baller and you’re smart like he is, you already know … Obviously, in theory, you should be better in the second year than the first but in his case it’s the reality.’’

Wieskamp scored 18 points and was a team-best plus-13 Sunday in a 72-65 victory over Illinois that moved the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes to within a game of first place in the Big Ten.

They now have won 10 of their last 13 games and will try to keep that going on the road against a deceptively good Purdue team.