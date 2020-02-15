Harper scores 27, Rutgers beats No. 22 Illinois 72-57

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. broke out of his shooting slump with one of those nights where he hit almost everything.

Harper hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home with a 72-57 victory over No. 22 Illinois on Saturday, sending the Illini to their fourth straight loss.

Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) improved to a nation's best 17-0 at home.

“It was Ron's night and we got him the basketball," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “That's what makes us a good team, it's different players' night and different games we embrace the success someone else has. That's the sign of a good team.”

Over his six games, Harper was 3 of 18 from long range (16.7%) and 16-of-50 overall, averaging 6.7 points. The sophomore swingman was 11 of 14 from the field against Illinois in falling two points shy of his career high.

"I am not going to lie about it, I did," Harper said when asked if he knew his shots had not been falling. “When you are not shooting well, you look at the shots you are taking and you tell yourself you are going to take better ones, and that's what I did today."