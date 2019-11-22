Tonight: 7 p.m., State Farm Center
TV: Streaming online only on Big Ten Network Plus
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3
Probable starters
Hampton (3-1): F: Ed Oliver-Hampton (6-7, Jr.) 12.0 points per game/5.0 rebounds per game, Ben Stanley (6-6, Soph.) 17.8/7.5 & Amir Smith (6-6, Gr.) 3.5/6.5; G: Jermaine Marrow 6-0 Sr. 27.0/2.8 & Davion Warren (6-6, Jr.) 11.0/7.3.
Illinois (4-1): F: Giorgi Bezhanishvili (6-9, Soph.) 10.4/5.8; C: Kofi Cockburn (7-0, Fr.) 15.0/12.6; G: Trent Frazier (6-2, Jr.) 9.6/2.6, Andres Feliz (6-2, Sr.) 14.4/7.8 & Ayo Dosunmu (6-5 Soph.) 14.0/3.2.
Game notes: Hampton has the nation's second leading scorer in Marrow, who scores at all three levels with 45.1 percent of his shots coming at the rim, 22 percent on two-point jumpers and 32.9 percent of his shots from 3-point range. "He is a very, very gifted athlete," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He scores it at all three levels and he has extremely deep range. .... The one thing I think that he does an elite job of is getting to the foul line. He had well over 250 attempts last year." ... Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn has recorded a double-double in four of his first five games, including an Illinois freshman record with 17 rebounds on Wednesday against The Citadel.
— Joey Wagner, Decatur Herald & Review