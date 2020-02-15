Hall sets single-game 3-point mark in key Augie victory

The Augustana women's basketball team hasn't made things easy for itself all season.

That was encapsulated in Saturday's 64-53 CCIW victory over Carthage on Saturday at Carver Center that improved the Vikings' chances of earning a spot in the upcoming CCIW Tournament.

The Vikings (12-12, 7-8 CCIW) had a memorable night in the victory. Not only did they open the game on a 13-0 run (that they eventually gave back before halftime), but they used a 15-2 fourth-quarter run after the game was tied at 49 to pull away for the victory.

In both runs, former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall figured prominently. The sophomore sharpshooter had three 3-pointers in each spree as she nailed 8 of 9 3-point attempts en route to her game-high 26 points. The eight 3-pointers was a single-game record for the Augustana program.

Also, with her seven points, senior Lex Jones surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Hall came into the game as a 40-percent shooter from deep, hitting 19 of 48.

“I think it was us playing as a team,” she said of her Saturday shooting success. “We did a good good job of kicking the ball out and they did a good job of finding me. I think that's why I got hot today. I have to credit my teammates.”