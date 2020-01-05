Griffin doubles up on Purdue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I don’t think anything has changed to be honest," Griffin said. "I try to do the same thing every game. Effort plays. That’s something I live on: effort."

The 37 points Purdue scored is the fewest the team has scored against Illinois since 1942. Purdue's 25 percent shooting was the lowest in program history and the lowest shooting percentage for an opponent in Illinois program history.

Illinois (10-5, 2-2) only forced 11 turnovers, but stayed sound in its defensive assignments. Trent Frazier was in the face of Purdue shartpshooter Sasha Stefanovic, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn patrolled the post and the combination of Ayo Dosunmu, Kipper Nichols and Da'Monte Williams were in the face of Nojel Eastern.

No shots came easily for the Boilermakers.

"When we're locked in defensively, we're incredible," Frazier said.

The Illini didn't trail in the game and held Purdue (9-6, 2-2) without a point until the 13:10 mark in the first half and without a field goal until the 12:43 mark in the first half. Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 12 points for the Illini, who shot 46 percent as a team.

Then there was Griffin, a thorn that Purdue coach Matt Painter knew would stick in the side of the Boilermakers before the game.

"We really harped on Alan Griffin," Painter said. "I thought he was great. I thought he was the best player on the floor. He played harder than everybody else."

