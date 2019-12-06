Garza's record-setting night not even enough for Hawkeyes

The 6-foot-11 junior also became the 49th Iowa player ever to reach 1,000 points in his career when he dropped in a pair of free throws late in the first half.

He said in a postgame radio interview that his monster night was largely a product of the way Michigan chose to defend the Hawkeyes.

“They really game-planned to get out on our shooters and not double me at all,’’ he said. “That’s something we haven’t seen. I haven’t seen a team play me like that. I’ve seen more doubles, but they just tried to handle me 1-on-1.’’

The strategy kept the Hawkeyes (6-3) from doing much damage at all from behind the 3-point arc. They didn’t make a 3 until Jordan Bohannon hit one with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half and they finished 3 for 15 from long range.

“They stayed out on J-Bo, Joe (Wieskamp) and CJ (Fredrick) and just didn’t let them get anything at all on the perimeter,’’ Garza said.

Garza went to work very early, scoring 15 of the Hawkeyes’ first 17 points in the first eight minutes of the game. He had 27 points at halftime, went through a lull after scoring the first basket of the second half, then heated up again in the middle of the half.