Garza's record-setting night not even enough for Hawkeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Luka Garza etched his name in Iowa basketball history Friday night.
In fact, he did just about everything imaginable for the Hawkeyes. Except lead them to victory.
The junior center, who already led the Big Ten in scoring, flipped in 44 points but No. 4-ranked Michigan had six players score in double figures as it pulled away late for a 103-91 victory over the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Crisler Arena.
Garza’s 44 points represent the third highest-one-game total in Iowa history and the most in nearly half a century. John Johnson scored 49 in a game in 1970 and had a 46-point outburst the previous season.
It’s the most points any Hawkeyes player ever has scored in a road game and the most ever by a visiting player at Crisler Arena.
“He’s a guy with a ton of different moves and I thought we did a good job collectively of getting him the ball tonight,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We made a concerted effort to do so. He never stops moving and he sprints hard in transition and posts hard so he’s a handful for any defender trying to guard him.’’
Garza’s 17 field goals tied for the third most in a game in Iowa history and his 32 field goal attempts were just one off the school record of 33.
The 6-foot-11 junior also became the 49th Iowa player ever to reach 1,000 points in his career when he dropped in a pair of free throws late in the first half.
He said in a postgame radio interview that his monster night was largely a product of the way Michigan chose to defend the Hawkeyes.
“They really game-planned to get out on our shooters and not double me at all,’’ he said. “That’s something we haven’t seen. I haven’t seen a team play me like that. I’ve seen more doubles, but they just tried to handle me 1-on-1.’’
The strategy kept the Hawkeyes (6-3) from doing much damage at all from behind the 3-point arc. They didn’t make a 3 until Jordan Bohannon hit one with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half and they finished 3 for 15 from long range.
“They stayed out on J-Bo, Joe (Wieskamp) and CJ (Fredrick) and just didn’t let them get anything at all on the perimeter,’’ Garza said.
You have free articles remaining.
Garza went to work very early, scoring 15 of the Hawkeyes’ first 17 points in the first eight minutes of the game. He had 27 points at halftime, went through a lull after scoring the first basket of the second half, then heated up again in the middle of the half.
McCaffery said he would have liked to have seen his team spread the ball around a little more, however. He said the Hawkeyes did a better job of that after halftime.
“I’m thrilled that Luka got 44, but it falls on me,’’ he said. “I’ve got to get Joe and CJ more shots.’’
Iowa never led after Michigan’s Zavier Simpson scored seven points in an 11-1 scoring run to make it 21-13 in the first half, but the Hawkeyes were still hanging close after Joe Toussaint scored on a drive to make it 78-71 with 7:38 remaining.
The Wolverines’ three best players — Simpson, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers — all were on the bench in foul trouble at that point. But Simpson returned to the game and twice got the ball to backup center Austin Davis for dunks on screen-and-roll plays.
The Wolverines (8-1) took off from there and built the lead to as much as 16.
Simpson finished with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Franz Wagner led Michigan with 18 points with Teske adding 16, Livers 14 and Eli Brooks 13. Forward Brandon Johns came off the bench to contribute 12 points and eight rebounds, five of them at the offensive end.
The Wolverines shot 55.2 percent from the field and scored the most points they’ve had in a Big Ten game since 1998.
“They did a great job executing offensively, but we can’t win games giving up 103 points,’’ Garza said. “We’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again.’’
Besides Garza, the only Iowa player in double figures was Connor McCaffery with 12 points and seven rebounds.
“Much respect to the Iowa team,’’ Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a postgame television interview. “Tough team, well-coached, and they competed hard from start to finish.’’
IOWA ITEMS
• Iowa’s next game is its Big Ten home opener against Minnesota on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. (BTN).
• CJ Fredrick and Cordell Pemsl returned to action after missing Tuesday’s game at Syracuse because of injuries. Fredrick, who suffered a quad injury in last week’s Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, started and finished with six points and a team-leading five assists.