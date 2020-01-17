Garza, Hawkeyes, rally to beat No. 19 Michigan

Michigan (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) fought back with a 3 by 7-footer Jon Teske, Fredrick scored off a feed from Wieskamp, Brooks countered with two free throws and Kriener then made perhaps the biggest shot of the game, sinking a 3 that made it 83-79 with 3:05 to go.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brooks then missed a 3 and the Hawkeyes began finishing things off. Garza made another mid-range jumper and Wieskamp’s two free throws with 37 seconds left made it 87-79. He and Fredrick combined to make three more foul shots in the final seconds.

The Hawkeyes made their first 17 free throws in the game and finished 27 for 30 at the line.

They also had a 38-25 rebounding advantage on the Wolverines, including a career-best 13 boards by Connor McCaffery.

Michigan led by as much as seven early in the game before Kriener came off the bench to spark a huge surge that put the Hawkeyes in control.

Kriener scored 11 points in an 18-2 run that was capped by a Wieskamp 3-pointer, making it 27-18 with 9:07 remaining in the half. Garza actually was on the bench for most of that charge.

Wieskamp quickly added two more 3s as Iowa led by as much as 11.