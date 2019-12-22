Gamecocks continue to roll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has discovered the perfect role for reserve LeLe Grissett, one the transformed guard seems to be taking to more and more with each game.

Grissett scored 17 points — her third straight game in double figures — to lead the fifth-ranked Gamecocks to a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2 junior came to South Carolina as a forward, but has since been moved to the backcourt where her size, strength and talent present matchup problems.

“Coming off the bench is a perfect position for her because she changes the complexion of the game defensively," Staley said. “Now she's changing the complexion offensively. You want to see a player grow in that way."

Grissett's surge has helped the Gamecocks win six straight heading into a long break before Southeastern Conference play starts next month.

Rock Island graduate Brea Beal had nine points and five rebounds for the Gamecocks.

