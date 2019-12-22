Gamecocks continue to roll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has discovered the perfect role for reserve LeLe Grissett, one the transformed guard seems to be taking to more and more with each game.
Grissett scored 17 points — her third straight game in double figures — to lead the fifth-ranked Gamecocks to a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2 junior came to South Carolina as a forward, but has since been moved to the backcourt where her size, strength and talent present matchup problems.
“Coming off the bench is a perfect position for her because she changes the complexion of the game defensively," Staley said. “Now she's changing the complexion offensively. You want to see a player grow in that way."
Grissett's surge has helped the Gamecocks win six straight heading into a long break before Southeastern Conference play starts next month.
Rock Island graduate Brea Beal had nine points and five rebounds for the Gamecocks.
Cyclones beat Billups,
Purdue Fort Wayne
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Iowa State used a hot-shooting first half to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59 on Sunday.
Solomon Young added 15 points and reserve Terrence Lewis had a season-high 11 for the Cyclones (7-4), who led by as many as 26 in the first half thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers.
Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (7-8) with 17 points and Brian Patrick added 13. Moline graduate Deonte Billups finished with four points, six rebounds and two assists
Carr, Texas Tech
women stay unbeaten
The Texas Tech women rolled to an 83-38 win over UL Monroe to improve to 10-0 for the season. Brittany Brewer led the Lady Raiders with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 16 blocks. Rock Island graduate Chrislyn Carr made all four of her shots and finished with nine points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.