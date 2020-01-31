Game preview: Millikin (4-15, 1-9 CCIW) at Augustana (13-6, 7-3 CCIW)

Tonight: 7 p.m., Carver Center
Potential starting lineups
MILLIKIN (4-15, 1-9 CCIW): F: Korbin Farmer (6-7, Sr.) 5.1 points per game/4.0 rebounds per game & Cole Laurence (6-9, Fr.) 7.0/5.5; G: Troy Burrows (5-11, Jr.) 6.8/1.5, Sam Stichnote (6-2, Fr.) 5.1/3.2 & Jake Hampton (6-0, Soph.) 13.8/3.8.
AUGUSTANA (13-6, 7-3 CCIW): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 17.2/6.8; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 13.4/6.7; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.6/2.4, Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 14.1/1.1 & Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 6.1/3.6.
The series: Augustana leads 98-57
Game notes: The Augustana basketball teams host Millikin in a women's/men's CCIW doubleheader Saturday. The women's game is set for 5 p.m. between coach Mark Beinborn's 10-9, 5-5 Vikings and the Big Blue (12-7, 5-5). Millikin won the first meeting 75-71 in Decatur two weeks ago. … In the first meeting on Jan. 12 in Decatur, Augie's men ran off with an 83-58 victory that extended the Vikings' win streak in the series to 27 games. … MU's second-leading scorer and top rebounder Calvin Fisher (14.3 points per game/6.3 rebounds per game) is done for the season after suffering a knee injury earlier this week. Zach Fisher (6-4, Sr.; 14.7/2.8) has been nursing an ankle injury and missed Wednesday's 75-63 loss to North Park but is expected to be back today. … MU's Laurence had 17 rebounds and 12 points vs. NPU. … Millikin averages 66.5 points per game and allows 78.6. The Big Blue are out-rebounding foes 35.3-34.7. … Augie averages 75.2 points per game and allows 67.3. The Vikings have a +6.1 rebounding margin (38.3-32.2). … There is no men's JV game today; the Augie women's JV team plays at Black Hawk at 1 p.m.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “I think we have enough maturity to realize that we're in a conference race and that every game is big. The only one that matters is the next one, and that's the philosophy we've always driven home and I think our guys get it. … They lead the league in offensive rebounding (12.5 per game). Every team does something well, and they are a very good offensive rebounding team.”
