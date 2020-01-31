Game preview: Millikin (4-15, 1-9 CCIW) at Augustana (13-6, 7-3 CCIW)

Game notes: The Augustana basketball teams host Millikin in a women's/men's CCIW doubleheader Saturday. The women's game is set for 5 p.m. between coach Mark Beinborn's 10-9, 5-5 Vikings and the Big Blue (12-7, 5-5). Millikin won the first meeting 75-71 in Decatur two weeks ago. … In the first meeting on Jan. 12 in Decatur, Augie's men ran off with an 83-58 victory that extended the Vikings' win streak in the series to 27 games. … MU's second-leading scorer and top rebounder Calvin Fisher (14.3 points per game/6.3 rebounds per game) is done for the season after suffering a knee injury earlier this week. Zach Fisher (6-4, Sr.; 14.7/2.8) has been nursing an ankle injury and missed Wednesday's 75-63 loss to North Park but is expected to be back today. … MU's Laurence had 17 rebounds and 12 points vs. NPU. … Millikin averages 66.5 points per game and allows 78.6. The Big Blue are out-rebounding foes 35.3-34.7. … Augie averages 75.2 points per game and allows 67.3. The Vikings have a +6.1 rebounding margin (38.3-32.2). … There is no men's JV game today; the Augie women's JV team plays at Black Hawk at 1 p.m.