Freshman McDonald leaves Augie's men's basketball team

ROCK ISLAND — The Augustana men's basketball team heads into a crucial CCIW game tonight without a player who had been a key contributor.

Freshman Jack McDonald is no longer on the team.

“He played in a JV game on Sunday and left on Monday,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said of McDonald. “He saw his role being reduced and didn't think he wanted to continue. Nothing more or less.”

Augie (8-4) plays at No. 11 Elmhurst on Wednesday night.

The electric point guard had played in all 12 games for the Vikings, who are 2-1 in the conference and are coming off a huge 84-68 road victory at No. 18 Carthage on Saturday. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He was second on the team with 34 assists.

McDonald, who finished 15th in the Illinois Mr. Basketball voting last winter, started two games earlier in the season. However, his playing time as a reserve diminished of late. He played just three minutes on Saturday going 0-for-1 from the field and grabbing two rebounds. He was, however, seventh on the team, averaging 17-plus minutes per game.

Giovanine said McDonald played well in Sunday's JV game and logged big minutes. He then texted the coach his decision to leave school the following day.