Freshman McDonald leaves Augie's men's basketball team

ROCK ISLAND — The Augustana men's basketball team heads into a crucial CCIW game tonight without a player who had been a key contributor.
Freshman Jack McDonald is no longer on the team.
“He played in a JV game on Sunday and left on Monday,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said of McDonald. “He saw his role being reduced and didn't think he wanted to continue. Nothing more or less.”
Augie (8-4) plays at No. 11 Elmhurst on Wednesday night.
The electric point guard had played in all 12 games for the Vikings, who are 2-1 in the conference and are coming off a huge 84-68 road victory at No. 18 Carthage on Saturday. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He was second on the team with 34 assists.
McDonald, who finished 15th in the Illinois Mr. Basketball voting last winter, started two games earlier in the season. However, his playing time as a reserve diminished of late. He played just three minutes on Saturday going 0-for-1 from the field and grabbing two rebounds. He was, however, seventh on the team, averaging 17-plus minutes per game.
Giovanine said McDonald played well in Sunday's JV game and logged big minutes. He then texted the coach his decision to leave school the following day.
McDonald's departure from school prior to J-term comes on the heels of fellow guard Jarrett Tribble being academically ineligible for the remainder of the season.
“Our guys, their thing is 'next man up,'” Giovanine said. “It changes our scout squad, it changes our practice plan, it changes our rotation a little bit. Our players were kind of like me — they were completely surprised and, quite honestly, disappointed and disappointed in him.”
While not unprecedented, this is just the second time in Giovanine's 21 seasons at Augie he has had a major player leave the program in the middle of the season. The other was a junior.
McDonald was seemingly a huge part of the future of the program. Getting an opportunity most freshmen don't get in the program, he showed tremendous ability and had even played a significant role in a 74-67 victory over Alma in just his second Augie game.
His departure leaves the rotation for the Vikings in scramble mode for tonight's game against the Bluejays (11-1, 2-1). Giovanine said that freshmen Daniel Carr (6-7, center) and Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, guard) could see the court at R.A. Faganel Hall.
The Vikings are still without junior wing Carson Frakes. The former Rockridge prep is nursing a sprained ankle.
Senior Lucas Simon shifted from wing back to point guard for last Saturday's win at Carthage and added some ball-handling stability for a team that averages 16-plus turnovers a game and went through an extended stretch with 20-plus miscues.
Moving forward, Giovanine is hoping that Hanushewsky can be a four-year player for the Vikings, who also have junior Jack Jelen starting at the point guard position. The coach is also hopeful that Carter Duwa, a freshman who prepped at Pleasant Valley, can be a backcourt contributor after having successful shoulder surgery in December.
McDonald was a consensus all-state selection his senior season at Geneva High School. He was named to the Sun Times' second team and to the IBCA's third team, earned special mention from the Champaign News Gazette and honorable mention from the Associated Press.
He averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 assists per game on his way to Area Player of the Year honors from the Daily Herald and Kane County Chronicle. The Wheeling Hardwood Classic MVP and first-ever DuKane Conference Player of the Year led Geneva to a 32-2 record as a senior.