Elledge carries Vikings to key road win

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — When the Augustana men's basketball team needed somebody to step up on Sunday, Austin Elledge moved to the forefront.
The senior guard scored 19 of Augie's final 22 points as the Vikings rallied for a 68-60 road victory over Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Bennett Court at Quandt Fieldhouse in a battle of teams that had just fallen out of the latest d3hoop.com Top 25 poll.
“Austin was just great,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club moved to 7-3 with the non-conference victory. “That's what you hope a veteran senior can do on the road. He really rose up when his team needed it.”
Elledge, who missed time earlier in the season with a groin strain, showed he is in fine form now as he finished with a game-high 27 points in a team-high 31 minutes.
“We got him the ball late and he made free throws,” said Giovanine of Elledge's 6-for-7 night at the line. “I know that was critical.”
Augie is now 5-5 all-time vs. Stevens Point, having won four straight since losing to the Pointers in the 2015 NCAA Division III title game in Salem, Va.
The Vikings, who had been ranked No. 23 before last Sunday's CCIW overtime loss to Illinois Wesleyan, struggled early against a 7-2 Pointers team that dropped from No. 18 and had only allowed an average of 61.8 points per game coming into the contest. The 68 points was just three shy of UW-SP's highest total allowed so far.
After Wofford scored the opening field goal of the second half, the Pointers answered with three straight buckets to take a 34-28 lead, The hosts grew that advantage to as large as eight and were still up 53-46 when Elledge drilled a 3-pointer at the 8:38 mark. He then followed with an old-fashioned three-point play at the 7:26 mark and gave Augie a 54-53 lead with a jumper with 6:49 left.
UW-SP then split free throws (they were just 4-of-11 from the line in the second half and 15-of-26 in the game) to tie it at 54.
Elledge then hit a pull-up jumper with 5:49 left and drained another 3-pointer with 3:55 left that gave the Vikings the lead for good.
Augie's only other bucket during Elledge's closing spree was a Luke Johnson 3-pointer with 2:14 left that gave Augie a 64-56 lead.
“We were sure trying to band-aid it together down the stretch,” said Giovanine, noting everything late went through Elledge.
The Vikings finished the game without senior Pierson Wofford, who ended up with a bruised leg after a collision on a loose ball with 3:04 to play. Senior center Micah Martin and senior forward Lucas Simon were also cramping, but finished the game.
Wofford closed with 14 points and nine rebounds. Martin finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Simon tallied four rebounds, four assists and three steals as both he and Martin finished with four fouls.
Brandon Spray (20 points), Ethan Bublitz (19) and Garrett Nelson (12) led the Pointers, who only had seven players score. The hosts were just 5-of-26 (19.2%) from 3-point range.
Ten of 11 Vikings in the game cracked the scoring column and helped the guests to a 43-31 rebounding edge.
“We were just trying to hang in there,” said Giovanine, whose club plays at UW-LaCrosse on Sunday, “and found a way.”