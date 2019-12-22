Elledge carries Vikings to key road win

After Wofford scored the opening field goal of the second half, the Pointers answered with three straight buckets to take a 34-28 lead, The hosts grew that advantage to as large as eight and were still up 53-46 when Elledge drilled a 3-pointer at the 8:38 mark. He then followed with an old-fashioned three-point play at the 7:26 mark and gave Augie a 54-53 lead with a jumper with 6:49 left.

UW-SP then split free throws (they were just 4-of-11 from the line in the second half and 15-of-26 in the game) to tie it at 54.

Elledge then hit a pull-up jumper with 5:49 left and drained another 3-pointer with 3:55 left that gave the Vikings the lead for good.

Augie's only other bucket during Elledge's closing spree was a Luke Johnson 3-pointer with 2:14 left that gave Augie a 64-56 lead.

“We were sure trying to band-aid it together down the stretch,” said Giovanine, noting everything late went through Elledge.

The Vikings finished the game without senior Pierson Wofford, who ended up with a bruised leg after a collision on a loose ball with 3:04 to play. Senior center Micah Martin and senior forward Lucas Simon were also cramping, but finished the game.