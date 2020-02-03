Doxsie: Hawkeyes delivered 40 minutes of grit

Garza blew kisses to the crowd at Northwestern a few weeks ago and after hitting a dagger 3-pointer late in Sunday’s game, the junior center ran back downcourt gesturing toward the Iowa on his chest and staring down the Illinois bench.

“With us, we have a tough mentality,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “All of us do. I do. People say ‘Why are they talking? Why are they trying to start something?’ That’s not what it’s about. We’re just not taking any BS. We’re right here. We’re going to stand our ground.

“CJ, Luka, everybody on this team is the ultimate competitor. We’re all really competitive and that’s what it comes down to.’’

Connor said the tough-guy approach is a big reason the Hawkeyes are just a game out of first place in the Big Ten and have five wins over Top 25 teams, tied for the most of any team in the country.

“I think a lot of guys have the mindset of being a tough player and that’s what is allowing us to get wins,’’ Garza added.

Underwood said just because the Hawkeyes are highly skilled offensively doesn’t mean they can’t also be tough.