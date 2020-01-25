Dosunmu saves Illini in final seconds

Naturally, the Michigan coaching staff and players had a hunch that Dosunmu would get the ball. He closed out wins at Wisconsin, at Purdue, home against Rutgers and home against Northwestern. He's become Illinois' (15-5, 7-2) closer and has propelled them all the way to the top of the Big Ten standings on Jan. 25 — the latest they've led the Big Ten since 2006. He finished with a game-high 27 points and struck on a steady diet of layups, mid-range shots and a 3-pointer to go with his team-high seven rebounds.

“I just love the moment," Dosunmu said. "I like to seize the moment, also, not looking into the future, not looking into the past, just seizing that moment at that time. That’s what I try to do best. It helps me thrive in those moments."

Underwood has seen Dosunmu work on that shot time over in practice. The 15-foot spot has become a home away from home. The only conversation in the huddle during the timeout before the final possession, Underwood said, wasn't about who was getting the ball, but rather how they would play it. Straight up was the consensus and Dosunmu delivered yet again.

