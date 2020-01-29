Dosunmu models Bryant's approach

CHAMPAIGN — Less than 30 minutes after Ayo Dosunmu hit a game-winning shot against Michigan on Saturday, he stood near an empty court inside Crisler Arena and took reporters through the shot — step by step, thought by thought.
He started with the hesitation move, then moved to the crossover to simply getting to his spot and shooting over the top of Zavier Simpson. He talked about watching former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan's no-nonsense approach to getting to their spot and executing the play they've poured countless hours into mastering.
On Sunday morning, Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California. Like the rest of the world, Dosunmu and other members of the No. 19 Illinois basketball sat in shock while grieving. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said the team gathered and watched highlights and games from Bryant's 20-year NBA career.
“He means a lot to me, just growing up and being my favorite player of all time," Dosunmu said. "At a young age, really like three or four or five, just falling in love with the way he played and the passion that he played with. It hit me hard when I found out he died. I tried to not get sad about it, just cherish his legacy and go harder for him."
Dosunmu, from Chicago, will argue with anyone willing to have the argument that Bryant is the best NBA player of all time. He followed Bryant's career intently, following highlights and watching games on NBA League Pass as well as the NBA Finals, where Kobe won five championships, and the Olympics.
Bryant used the term "Mamba Mentality" for his work ethic and dedication to basketball. Dosunmu latched on to that mindset and the ability Bryant had to seize the moment while showing much of his own ability to do the same.
The two met at a Nike Camp, Dosunmu said, where he took a photo with Bryant and talked with him about life and basketball.
“I asked him a lot of questions and I asked him how he handled the spotlight so early in his career and the obstacles that he had to achieve and overcome," Dosunmu said. "We just sat and talked. He flew in, we talked and that was a great experience."
Dosunmu began gravitating to Bryant's mindset after the Lakers lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics in 2008. Bryant vowed to work through it and win the following season, and the Lakers did just that, beating the Celtics to win the championship in 2009.
“Ever since then I really locked in on his mentality and it made me change as a whole person," Dosunmu said. "Any time I’m not really feeling the gym or trying to rest, it just gives me that motivation to go."
Bryant had a particularly strong impact on this generation of basketball players, who spent their early years watching him dominate the NBA landscape. Most modeled their game or work ethic after Bryant, or in Dosunmu's case, his approach.
Those shots that Dosunmu makes late in games — the ones that have propelled Illinois (15-5, 7-2) to a six-game win streak and a share of first place in the Big Ten ahead of a 6:30 p.m. game Thursday at State Farm Center against Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) — don't come by happenstance. He crafts them tirelessly, in the same way he grew up watching Bryant perfect his own game.
“I feel like he meant a lot, not only for what he did on the court, but the mentality he had," Dosunmu said. "The Mamba Mentality is something that will live forever and it’s something that will motivate players all over the world. Just his death alone brought a lot of people, the whole world, together. It just showed what kind of person he was and the kind of legacy he had."
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood came up watching Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Jordan, latching on to them like players now latch on to Bryant or LeBron James. Underwood's son, Tyler Underwood, "idolized" Bryant. Brad Underwood said on Sunday the players had their moments in disbelief.
“Those are the guys who became your idols," Brad Underwood said. "You watched them throughout their careers and they have a special place. That’s what Kobe was for this group. There’s a shoe named after him. I never got to meet Kobe. People have been around him a lot that I know and it’s tragic what happened.
"Yet, he was so powerful — not just because he was a great competitor and he won five championships — but what he was off the court and what he stood for and how hard he worked. The greats in every sport, they know how hard he worked to become great and those stories are legendary. There’s tremendous appreciation for greatness. It’s very sad, and it does impact our guys."