Dosunmu injured late in Illini loss

CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps worse than the buzzer sounding at the State Farm Center with Michigan State leading by one-point to hand the Illinois men's basketball team was the sight of Illini sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu on the court in front of the team's bench clutching his leg.

Dosunmu took the ball coast-to-coast with six seconds left, trying to help Illinois overcome what was once a 20-point deficit. Dosunmu slipped on the floor, turned it over and the Spartans left Champaign with a 70-69 win over No. 22 Illinois on Tuesday night. Dosunmu was helped off the court to the locker room.

Illinois needed one stop on defense, one stop to erase a 20-point deficit and to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Illini clawed all the way back to take a one-point lead with 19 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Kofi Cockburn and nearly got their stop on the other end. Michigan State star guard Cassius Winston drove to the lane and missed a layup but forward Xavier Tillman got his hands on the rebound and flushed home the go-ahead dunk with six seconds left to take the lead back.