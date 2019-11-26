CHAMPAIGN — The question was never if Illinois was going to beat Lindenwood, but it became how large the margin of victory was going to be.
The Illini are a Big Ten team fighting to return to the NCAA Tournament and Lindenwood is a Division II program with a head coach in his first year with the program. Had Illinois struggled to win, it would have been a concern. Instead, it cruised to an 117-65 victory at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night to enter a six-day stretch without a game with a convincing win.
Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and had five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Trent Frazier had a season-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Illinois (6-1) got big contributions from up and down the roster, with 11 players scoring. Junior guard Da’Monte Williams was particularly aggressive on offense, scoring 18 points, which was a career high. Kipper Nichols scored six points for the Illini.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn didn’t record a double-double for just the second time in Illinois’ first seven games. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Lincoln graduate Jermaine Hamlin had eight points and four rebounds.
It was the first time Illinois has had back-to-back 100-point games since 2014 when it beat Coppin State and Austin Peay. The Illini beat Hampton 120-71 last Saturday.
Lindenwood shot 39.1 percent from the field with 24 turnovers. The Illini had 13 steals.
The schedule is about to ramp up in the next month. Illinois hosts Miami on Dec. 2, travels to No. 6 Maryland on Dec. 7 and hosts Michigan on Dec. 11 in early portion of the Big Ten schedule. The nonconference schedule wraps up with Old Dominion (Dec. 14), Missouri (Dec. 21) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 29).