Despite Twitter overreactions, Hawkeyes found a way again

Saturday night brought a whole new, eye-opening experience.
Rather than going to Iowa’s basketball game against Cincinnati in Chicago, I took some time off and was 800 miles away in a place where I didn’t have access to the Big Ten Network. My only conduit to the game was social media.
I always have one eye on Twitter when I’m at a game but this time I was entirely focused on it and I got a full dose of the ups and downs that fickle fans endure over the course of a contest.
In the first half, everything was fairly positive. When Iowa opened a 15-point lead in the second half, all was right with the world.
Then there was a flurry of turnovers and missed free throws, the big margin disappeared, Cincinnati got the lead and Twitter erupted with negativity.
There were incredibly harsh comments about Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and some of his players, especially Bakari Evelyn. Most of the remarks were so sophomorically sinister and so far off base we won’t repeat them.
Suffice it to say that the authors of those tweets figured the sky was falling. The season was over. Iowa was giving the game (and the season) away. It was a disaster.
Then the Hawkeyes showed the same sort of grit they’ve shown all season, made some big plays and won the game 77-70. The Chicken Littles crawled back into their coops. It was as if all that vitriol never happened.
There certainly were some red flags in this game. The Hawkeyes committed 24 turnovers, a season high by far. Freshman Joe Toussaint played only 3 minutes, 33 seconds in his first career start and finished with three turnovers and three fouls.
But that makes it all the more impressive that the Hawkeyes still won the game. If anything, Iowa fans should be more encouraged than ever after their team came through a seven-game early-season stretch with a 5-2 record.
The Hawkeyes are beginning to capture some notice nationally. They slipped into the Associated Press rankings Monday for the first time this season, at No. 25.
They are finding new ways to win, which is what really good teams do.
Luka Garza was held to a season-low 12 points against Cincinnati, but he grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked a career-high five shots. Connor McCaffery didn’t shoot as well as he had recently but he grabbed a career-high nine rebounds. The Hawkeyes had a 48-31 rebounding advantage against a team that had been outboarding opponents by more than five per game.
Toussaint had been exceeding expectations through the first 11 games and was due for an off game. But that just opened the door for Eveyln to finally show what he can do and the Valparaiso transfer played his best basketball of the season, delivering 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“He's just been doing everything Coach has asked of him so far, playing different positions, just working hard, waiting for his opportunity, and he got it tonight and stepped up to it …’’ Garza said of Evelyn following Saturday’s game. “We all have confidence in him and we have seen this in him since the start of the season, and even in the summer.’’
If the Hawkeyes can get Evelyn and Toussaint playing well together at the same time, this could be a really dangerous team.
High praise: Cincinnati coach John Brannen figured his team was beaten by “one of the better teams in the country.
“Obviously, they're unbelievable offensively,’’ Brannen said. “Great shot-making from the perimeter, tremendous length upfront. I thought they made us look small around the basket.’’
Turnovers galore: We asked Connor McCaffery last week why the Hawkeyes’ turnover totals have been so low this season.
He said they have been moving the ball really well around the perimeter and not forcing things, not trying to hit “6-run homers,’’ just taking the plays that are there. He said it also helped that they have been using a four-guard lineup so much lately.
“With four guards, our turnover numbers should never be that high,’’ he said.
OK, make that almost never. After turning it over 12 times or less in eight of the first 11 games, the Hawkeyes had 24 giveaways against Cincinnati and only coaxed the Bearcats into seven. In one game, they went from first in the Big Ten in turnover margin to fifth.
Connor McCaffery, however, still leads the Big Ten individually in the statistic, at 3.8.
Carton honored: Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton earned his first Big Ten freshman of the week award after averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for Ohio State in victories over Southeast Missouri State and Kentucky.
Carton shared the honor with Indiana’s Armaan Franklin. The league’s co-players of the week were Minnesota’s Gabe Kalscheur and Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice.