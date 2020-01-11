Defense carries Illini to ugly win over Rutgers

“This is one of those games where you’ve got to just be tough," Dosunmu said. "You’ve got to have that ‘it factor’ in you, meaning that an 11 o’clock game, both teams waking up early, we woke up today at 5:30 for shootaround. It’s not going to be pretty. This is one you have to really focus in on your techniques and focus in on your responsibilities. You can’t control if the ball goes in, but you can control if your man doesn’t score on you."

The win was the third in a row for Illinois, each of them conference wins. There's no big, resounding difference around this team, Cockburn said. It's a matter of learning from the close losses — Miami and Maryland — and turning those experiences into victories.

“It’s the same feeling," said Cockburn, who had 11 points and 17 rebounds. "We always have the will to win and the guys to do it. At first, I take those as tests to show us what to do in the next game. We lost two really close games that we should have won, and now I feel like we’re more prepared and more confident going into these games and the next game because that situation we were put in."