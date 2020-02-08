College report: Augustana women fall to IWU

Women's basketball

Illinois Wesleyan 83, Augustana 57: After upsetting Illinois Wesleyan at home in December, the Augustana women’s basketball team was handed an 83-57 setback by the Titans on Saturday in Bloomington.

Senior Lex Jones led Augie with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz added 12 and Mia Lambert 11 as the Vikings fell to 11-11, 6-7 in CCIW play.

IWU (15-6, 9-3 CCIW) had four players reach double-digit scoring, led by 15 each from Brooke Lansford and Kendall Sosa.

IWU was 9-of-20 on 3-pointers with Samantha Munroe (14 points), making 4 of 9 attempts. The Titans were 34-of-68 from the field for the game as Augie shot just 35.6% (21 of 59).

Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 59: Iowa State star Ashley Joens dislocated her shoulder while chasing a loose ball with 8:35 left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Oklahoma.

That didn't stop her from scoring the final five points as the Cyclones beat the Sooners on Saturday.

