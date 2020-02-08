College report: Augustana women fall to IWU

Women's basketball
Illinois Wesleyan 83, Augustana 57: After upsetting Illinois Wesleyan at home in December, the Augustana women’s basketball team was handed an 83-57 setback by the Titans on Saturday in Bloomington.
Senior Lex Jones led Augie with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz added 12 and Mia Lambert 11 as the Vikings fell to 11-11, 6-7 in CCIW play.
IWU (15-6, 9-3 CCIW) had four players reach double-digit scoring, led by 15 each from Brooke Lansford and Kendall Sosa.
IWU was 9-of-20 on 3-pointers with Samantha Munroe (14 points), making 4 of 9 attempts. The Titans were 34-of-68 from the field for the game as Augie shot just 35.6% (21 of 59).
Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 59: Iowa State star Ashley Joens dislocated her shoulder while chasing a loose ball with 8:35 left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Oklahoma.
That didn't stop her from scoring the final five points as the Cyclones beat the Sooners on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Coach Bill Fennelly thought she was done for the game — if not longer. But Joens had her shoulder popped back into place and re-entered the game, eventually finishing with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
The Cyclones held the Sooners scoreless for the final 4:27 of the win. Joens hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:33 left in the game and then sank three free throws down the stretch.
Kristin Scott led Iowa State (14-8, 6-5) with 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to join Joens in getting a double-double.
McHenry 75, Black Hawk 50: Black Hawk fell to 16-9 on the season with a loss to McHenry Saturday.
The Scots improved to 20-4.
Men's basketball
McHenry 93, Black Hawk 90, OT: Black Hawk battled more than 40 minutes in search of a road win Saturday but came up just short against McHenry.
The Braves lost to the Scots in overtime. Black Hawk had trailed by one, 36-35, at halftime.