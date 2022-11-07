 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Whitewater (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)

  • Updated
  • 0
083121-qc-nws-augieribbon-009

An Augustan Viking logo is seen inside the 52,000-square-foot Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance at Augustana College Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

UW-Whitewater (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)

When: Today, 7 p.m.

Where: Carver Center

Twitter: @TJ_DA

Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/

Potential starting lineups (last season’s stats):

UW-WHITEWATER – NA

AUGUSTANA – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, so.) 5.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, jr.) 5.7, 1.6; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, jr.) 14.7, 13.4; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, sr.) 6.8, 2.2. & Matt Hawkins (6-1, soph.) 6.4, 1.3

Series: Each team has won five games in their 10 meetings. The Warhawks won last season’s meeting 82-65 at Kachel Gymnasium, snapping a four-game Augie win streak in the set.

People are also reading…

Game notes: Both teams are in similar situations of being nationally recognized programs in the past and trying to get back to that stature. Augie finished 11-15 last season in Tom Jessee’s first year as head coach, but returns three starters and nine lettermen. … Augie will have three new starters in Hawkins, Larsen and Knuth as 22-game starter Nic Giliberto (a 6-5, sophomore forward who averaged 6.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg) will come off the bench to start the campaign. … The Warhawks were 15-11 last season, making it to the WIAC Tournament semifinals. … UW-W comes in with a very young roster that features just one senior, five juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen. … The Warhawks had three players earn all-WIAC recognition last season – a freshman, a sophomore and a junior – but none of them are back on the roster this season. Freshman Derek Gray, a first-team selection, tragically passed away during a basketball event over the summer. … UW-Whitewater received three votes in the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll. … Coach Jessee said that he plans to use at least 10 players in the opener, including newcomers Evan Ambrose (so., McHenry County CC transfer) and Owen Schneider (fr., Arlington Heights, Ill.) at the guard spot.

Augie coach Tom Jessee: “Historically, they are a Division III power. It’s been a couple of years since they have been on the national scene, but are capable and have a tremendous tradition and (Pat Miller) is a terrific coach. We’re both trying to get back to where we’ve been in the past.”

-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bees earn a big-league win in opener

Bees earn a big-league win in opener

For the first time in Ray Shovlain’s 40 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose he didn’t get the chance to review the game with his mother.

Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener.

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News