COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Whitewater (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)

UW-Whitewater (0-0) at Augustana (0-0)

Game notes: Both teams are in similar situations of being nationally recognized programs in the past and trying to get back to that stature. Augie finished 11-15 last season in Tom Jessee’s first year as head coach, but returns three starters and nine lettermen. … Augie will have three new starters in Hawkins, Larsen and Knuth as 22-game starter Nic Giliberto (a 6-5, sophomore forward who averaged 6.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg) will come off the bench to start the campaign. … The Warhawks were 15-11 last season, making it to the WIAC Tournament semifinals. … UW-W comes in with a very young roster that features just one senior, five juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen. … The Warhawks had three players earn all-WIAC recognition last season – a freshman, a sophomore and a junior – but none of them are back on the roster this season. Freshman Derek Gray, a first-team selection, tragically passed away during a basketball event over the summer. … UW-Whitewater received three votes in the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll. … Coach Jessee said that he plans to use at least 10 players in the opener, including newcomers Evan Ambrose (so., McHenry County CC transfer) and Owen Schneider (fr., Arlington Heights, Ill.) at the guard spot.