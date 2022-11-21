COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Platteville (2-2) at Augustana (1-2)

UW-Platteville (2-2) at Augustana (1-2)

Game notes: Julian Samuels, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard from Annawan, has played in all four UW-P games, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes of action per game. … UW-P won its first two games but has dropped back-to-back contests to Ripon (69-67) and Mt. Mercy (74-71). … The Pioneers, who finished 25-6 last season and made the NCAA tourney field, average 27.5 3-pointers per game – making eight of those on average for a 27.5% shooting clip. … Freshman guard Owen Schneider is no longer in the Augustana program. Coach Tom Jessee said he is planning on transferring at the semester and not continuing his basketball career. He played briefly in one game for the Vikings. … The schedule moving forward gets tougher for the Vikings. After playing the Pioneers, Augie hosts No. 16 Washington University-St. Louis on Sunday at 3 p.m. and then opens CCIW play next Wednesday at No. 24-ranked Wheaton. … UW-P comes in averaging 74.3 points per game and allowing 70.5. The Pioneers are out-rebounding foes 38.5-31.8. … Augie averages 82.3 points per game and allows 83.0. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 38.0-29.3.