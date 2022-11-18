COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Aurora (2-1) at Augustana (1-1)

Aurora (2-1) at Augustana (1-1)

Game notes: Steve Christiansen, a former assistant at Northern Illinois University, is in his first season coaching Aurora and seemingly has the Spartans headed toward good fortunes. In its last start on Tuesday, Aurora faced a familiar Augie foe — fellow CCIW school North Central. The Spartans logged an 81-79 overtime victory over the Cardinals, who were predicted to finish second in the CCIW in the preseason coach’s poll. ... Joevonn McCottry (6-3, Fr., G) has come off the bench in all three games for Aurora and is averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. … Aurora’s loss is to Eureka (79-73) on the road in its second game. … These two teams met in an NCAA Div. III tournament game in 2019 with Augie winning 93-67. Prior to that, they had not met since the 2011-12 season. … Augie has played 10 players in both of its first two games, something coach Tom Jessee said will continue on Saturday. All five reserves are averaging at least 12 minutes per game and contributing a combined 20 points per game. … Aurora comes in averaging 83.7 points per game and allowing 69.0. The Spartans are out-rebounding foes 43.0-34.0. …. Augie averages 85.5 points per game and allows 84.0. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 39.5-27.0.