College men's basketball preview: No. 4 Elmhurst at Augustana

Game notes: This is a key game on a number of fronts for Augustana, which is tied for third in the CCIW standings behind co-league leaders Elmhurst and North Central, who each beat the Vikings in their home gyms. … Augie has won 11 of the last 13 games in this series but had an eight-game win streak over Elmhurst snapped in an 80-71 loss to the Bluejays earlier this month. In that game, Elmhurst held a lead much of the contest with Dotlich (21) and Rhode (20) leading the offense. … The Bluejays remained ranked No. 4 in the latest D3hoops poll in which the Vikings are among 14 teams receiving votes. … Elmhurst's lone loss was to North Central (76-74 at home in mid-December). They have won 11 straight games. … This game sets up to be a battle of strengths. Elmhurst leads the CCIW in most offensive categories — scoring (87.3), made 3s (9.1 per game), and free throws made and attempted (292-399). Augie is second in scoring defense (65.8) and second in 3-point defense (allowing 31.6% shooting). With that in mind, Augie coach Grey Giovanine said it is critical to slow down the Bluejays' attack and especially Dotlich and Rhode, whom Giovanine feels is a contender for the league's MVP honor at this point. … Elmhurst averages 87.3 points per game and allows 72.6. The Bluejays are out-rebounding foes 42.2-34.4, a league-best +7.8 margin. … Augie averages 74.1 points per game and allows 65.8. The Vikings are second in the CCIW with +6.1 rebounding margin (38.7-32.6). … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Millikin on Saturday in a women's/men's CCIW twinbill that begins at 5 p.m.