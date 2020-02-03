COLLEGE HOOPS THIS WEEK

Serious business: Now in February, it seems as if every game might carry a little more consequence. This will be a big week for all six local college basketball teams as every game played is a league contest. The Augustana men face two critical CCIW road games against other clubs in the upper echelon of the conference and the Vikings hope to remain relevant in the league race after games at Wheaton on Wednesday and Saturday’s outing at Illinois Wesleyan.

This week's men's games: Today: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *Wheaton, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.; *Holy Cross at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week's women's games: Today: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: *Wheaton at Augustana, 7 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; *Holy Cross at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.