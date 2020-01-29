Carver magic strikes again; Wofford 3 at buzzer gives Augie upset of No. 4 Elmhurst

There have been a number of big wins for the Augustana men's basketball team at Carver Center, but Wednesday's 94-93 upset of No. 4 Elmhurst will be one that stands out.
And one that Pierson Wofford won't soon forget.
“I've never hit a game-winning shot,” said the fifth-year senior with a smile that stretched from ear to ear as he wiped out the memories of a frustrating, foul-filled night with his game-winner.
Wofford's 30-foot 3-pointer from the top of the key tingled nothing but twine as the final horn sounded to not only give the Vikings an improbable victory but alsop tighten the CCIW race on a night when the two co-leaders both lost on the road. Illinois Wesleyan beat No. 13 North Central 77-71 in Bloomington to bring the two nationally ranked co-leaders back to the pack.
Elmhurst (17-2) and North Central (15-4) both are 8-2 in the league. Augie (13-6) moved into sole possession of third place at 7-3 ahead of IWU and idle Wheaton at 6-3.
“Just an unbelievable character win for us,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine, who saw all 10 of his players who saw action make a contribution to the victory. "To me, that was everything Augustana basketball has embodied for the last 20 years. We're going to fight you to the buzzer."
He could have stopped at unbelievable. The Vikings had some tremendous offensive spurts early in the game, but then struggled to keep up with the high-octane Bluejays, who took a 52-50 lead at the 15:33 mark of the second half and didn't give it up until the clock read zeros.
For the Vikings to find a way to win that game was nothing short of miraculous as things down the stretch worked in their favor to set the stage for Wofford, who finished with 12 points.
Elmhurst's Lavon Thomas was called for a technical foul after picking up his fifth personal with 1:38 left. Wofford hit both technical freebies and Micah Martin (game-high 27 points) followed with two free throws on the foul that pulled Augie within 86-85.
Elmhurst's Hunter Merritt followed with his only bucket, a shot from the right corner that was originally booked as a 3-pointer, but later changed to a two. Four Bluejays free throws made it 92-87 with :25.5 left before Wofford scored in the paint with :12.2 remaining.
Following an Augie timeout to set up its press, freshman Matt Hanushewsky stole the inbounds pass and was fouled in the corner in front of the Augie bench. He hit both free throws for his only points of the game to pull Augie within 92-91 with :10.9 left.
Elmhurst's Derek Dotlich was fouled on the next possession and went to the line for two with :06.9 left and the chance to seal no worse than overtime. The Bluejays were 21 of 22 from the stripe up until that point, but Dotlich (team-high 24 points to go with Jake Rhode's 21) missed the first before making the second after an Augie timeout for a 93-91 score.
The Vikings drove the ball into the front-court but, like they did all game, faced a formidable defense that stopped penetration. Jack Jelen, after being pushed to his left, turned to find a wide open Wofford between the top of the key and center court.
“I didn't think it was going in,” admitted Wofford, who could only stand and watch the shot arch toward the rim. “I thought it was going to be short.”
Instead, it was right through to end a back-and-forth game, give Augie its fifth win in its last six starts, and set off a celebration that rivaled any previous eruptions at the Carver Center.
“I've never had the crowd rushing toward me like that,” said Wofford, who played just over 10 minutes of the first half and was scoreless in a game tied at 41. “Man, I just love playing in the Carver Center and playing in front of the Carver Crazies.”
Behind Martin, Austin Elledge added 17 points for the Vikings, Lucas Simon 11 and former Geneseo prep Jacob Pauley tossed in 10, including two big triples in the first half to help the Vikings build a lead as large as 14 at 39-25.
As each team did all night when getting down, Elmhurst battled back at that point and finished the half on a 16-2 run to tie it at 41.
Cardinal Stritch 78, St. Ambrose 75: Cardinal Stritch didn't lead until there was almost two minutes remaining in its game against St. Ambrose Wednesday.
They did, however, lead when it counted.
The Fighting Bees were outscored 8-2 over the last 2:35 and dropped their CCAC tilt with the Wolves in a game St. Ambrose led by double digits with about 12 minutes left.
Michael Williams led the Bees with 23 points but was the only Bee to score in the last six minutes. John Kerr chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds and Tom Kazanecki 13 points as St. Ambrose fell to 14-9, 10-5 in the CCAC.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 74, Cardinal Stritch 52: The Fighting Bees caught fire from deep Wednesday, hitting 61.1% from 3-point range in dispatching the Wolves.
Jamie Martens hit 4-6 from beyond the arc and Anna Plumer 4-5 off the bench as each tallied 14 points for St. Ambrose.
Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski got in on the 3-point fun as well. The freshman, who came into the game 4-14 from 3 on the season, hit 2-3 on her way to a game-high 16 points.
Madeline Prestegaard added 11 for the Bees, who evened their season record at 11-11 and moved to 9-6 in CCAC play.
Augustana 75, Elmhurst 56: The Vikings used a 25-point second quarter to take control and never looked back in beating the Bluejays Wednesday.
Eight points from Mia Lambert keyed an 11-0 run that put Augustana up 13 with 2:36 left in the second quarter. The Vikings led by double digits the rest of the way.
Lauren Hall hit 5-7 from 3-point range on her way to a game-high 18 points. Lambert added 13, and Alexis Jones filled the box score with 11 points and team highs of 10 rebounds and five assists.
The win improved the Vikings to 10-9 on the season and 5-5 in the CCIW.