Carroll at No. 24 Augustana

Game notes: This is the CCIW opener for the Augustana men's team. … Today also features a women's game at 5 p.m. to open the twinbill. Coach Mark Beinborn's Vikings (4-5, 0-1 CCIW) host Carroll (2-4, 0-1 CCIW) as Augie tries to bounce back from a league-opening loss on Wednesday. … On the men's side, Augie swept last season's games by identical scores of 68-56. Prior to that, the two split four games since Carroll returned to the league for the 2016-17 season. … Augie coach Grey Giovanine was still debating on his starters. He noted that healthy seniors Austin Elledge and Lucas Simon were making pushes for their first starts of the season. Others in the mix for starting nods are Jarrett Tribble, Justin Bottorff, Jacob Pauley, Micah Martin, Donovan Ferguson and Roman Youngblut. “Three of those eight will round out the starting lineup,” said Giovanine. “Austin's getting healthier. Carroll plays five guards, so we're looking at the best way to match up. I think Lucas Simon has gotten a little more confident and started to assert himself, so he's gotten in the mix. … Nothing negative, just a lot of variables. We're getting guys healthy and playing a unique opponent.” … The Vikings will still be without junior forward Carson Frakes (sprained ankle). … Carroll is 2-0 in road games this season and coming in off Wednesday's 75-63 victory at North Park. The Pioneers' lone loss was an 86-78 home setback to Wabash, which had been ranked No. 23 before falling out of this week's D3hoops.com poll. … Augie averages 75.8 points per game and allows 68.2. The Vikings out-rebound foes 38.7-34.5, but have 97 turnovers already in six games (16.2 per game). … Carroll averages 78.1 ppg and allows 62.4. The Pioneers are +1.2 rebounding (31.3-30.1). … Augie hosts MacMurray in a non-conference game on Thursday, 7 p.m.