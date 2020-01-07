Black Hawk women off to great start in Frye's re-build

MOLINE – When the Black Hawk College women's basketball team returns to the court this evening after an extended holiday layoff, the coach Logan Frye and the Lady Braves will be looking to build off a great start to the season.
A hectic November and a slower December resulted in the rebuilt Lady Braves getting off to a 10-4 start to the season and creating plenty of excitement within the program as the second half of the season commences with a non-conference game at Illinois Central College.
“We want to take the next step heading into the conference season,” said Frye, noting Arrowhead Conference and in-region games now dominate the schedule. “We're talking to the girls in early January about where we're at: 'This is the best start to a season in 10 years and you're doing things nobody thought you could do.'”
And that could result in an unimaginable turnaround in the five-team Arrowhead Conference.
“Last year, we didn't win a conference game,” said Frye, noting it could be a balanced league race which begins Thursday at Sauk Valley. “This year, I think we can compete at the top of the conference with the team we will throw out there. They've already proved they can go out there and play with anybody. We've got our sites sets pretty high on the conference.
“We've got banners hanging in our gym and the women's basketball conference and region is a little dusty. We think 2020 is one we want to get stitched up there. … We want to win the Arrowhead Conference.”
Winning or not, interim athletic director Arnie Chavera said he is proud "of the way Logan is changing the culture of the program."
Frye also likes how the Lady Braves are going about business – both on and off the court. The team of 11, he says, has bought into his approach on the court with effort and energy and handled academics along with that.
“After having all that time off, we're champing at the bit to get back at it,” said Frye.
And why not? The Lady Braves were playing good ball, averaging 74.4 points per game and allowing 66.6. The up-tempo style seems to suit this group that Frye, in his second season at the BHC helm, has put together.
“When we're at our best, we push the tempo, we share the basketball and you can't tell who our best player is or best scorer is because it's whatever the defense is giving is going to be the one to score,” said Frye. “When the ball starts sticking is when we struggle a little bit. It's been a continuous process to make sure we're sharing the basketball and taking what the defense gives us.”
The stats bear that out. Freshmen Sydney Hannam (Canton HS), Megan Teal (Delavan HS) and Nya Taylor (Rockford Auburn HS) are leading the team's scoring. Hannam is tops with a 14.9 points per game average, followed by Teal's 13.4 ppg and Taylor's 11.4. Four more players are averaging at least five points.
Moline sophomore Leticia Billups, coming back from an injury that sidelined her last season, is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game to go with her 7.3 points per game average. Freshmen Jessica Stice (Rockridge HS) and Kaitlyn Webster (Geneseo HS) have also been solid pieces.
“Everybody's been playing well,” said Frye. “It's been a very good team effort.”
Frye has been exceptionally pleased with the effort from Teal.
“Megan Teal is just everywhere on the court, offensively and defensively,” he said. “She just does everything for us. She guards the best player on the other team, she is one of the biggest threats for us offensively. She does the little things; we counted the other day that she has taken maybe 15 charges.”
Frye is using his entire bunch, with all 11 ladies seeing action in at least 11 games.
“We've gone deep into the bench,” said Frye. “The kids know their roles, whether that's starting or coming in late in a quarter to give a starter a break.”
As the second semester commences, Frye is excited to see what can get accomplished.
“I'm very pleased with our ladies,” he said. “Sometimes they might not hear that from me because I'm competitive and I hold them to a high standard. I want them to have the never-satisfied mentality. … Winning comes pretty natural to these kids and a lot of this group has won in the past and that's why they're on my roster; winning is a mentality.”