Black Hawk women off to great start in Frye's re-build

Winning or not, interim athletic director Arnie Chavera said he is proud "of the way Logan is changing the culture of the program."

Frye also likes how the Lady Braves are going about business – both on and off the court. The team of 11, he says, has bought into his approach on the court with effort and energy and handled academics along with that.

“After having all that time off, we're champing at the bit to get back at it,” said Frye.

And why not? The Lady Braves were playing good ball, averaging 74.4 points per game and allowing 66.6. The up-tempo style seems to suit this group that Frye, in his second season at the BHC helm, has put together.

“When we're at our best, we push the tempo, we share the basketball and you can't tell who our best player is or best scorer is because it's whatever the defense is giving is going to be the one to score,” said Frye. “When the ball starts sticking is when we struggle a little bit. It's been a continuous process to make sure we're sharing the basketball and taking what the defense gives us.”