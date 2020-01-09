Billups stepping in to big role with Fort Wayne

MACOMB – It was not exactly a homecoming for Deonte Billups, but the Moline High School graduate had a big group of supporters in Macomb on Wednesday night to watch him lead his Fort Wayne Mastodons against Western Illinois.
The former Maroon did not disappoint his fans, scoring a career-high 19 points in 31 minutes in Fort Wayne’s 77-69 victory.
“We wanted to come in and play our game and my teammates got me open looks and I connected on them,” Billups said. “I took my open shots, my teammates were getting me open and coach likes versatile players, and that’s what we have on this team.”
With family, friends, former teammates and coaches on hand, Billups put together his best night as a Mastodon, scoring 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting, while handing out two assists and adding a block and steal.
“It’s a blessing to have people on my side, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said.
Making his third-career start, the freshman displayed the versatility his coach, Jon Coffman, seeks in his program, doing a little bit of everything.
“He’s a great personality, great work ethic, for what we do, which is versatile players who can guard multiple positions, that can deck it, shoot the 3, he fits in perfectly,” the coach said. “You saw (Wednesday), he guarded the one through the four and where he’s been good is with the ball in his hands, driving, attacking, creating, ball screens. Through his career here, he’s going to play some point guard for us.”
And while only a freshman, it has not taken long for Billups to become not only a program favorite, but a fan favorite in Fort Wayne.
“He always has good pop, he’s a team favorite, he’s a chameleon, he fits into every group, seniors, underclassmen, always has a smile,” Coffman said. “Don’t tell the other guys, but he’s already my wife’s favorite, she wants to get a bunkbed in my 11-year old’s room and have him move in.”
Billups has not been a 'Don long, but he has demonstrated an ability to learn quickly and keep learning as his role increases.
“It’s a fun experience for me, there’s always stuff you can learn, I want to come in and work my hardest every chance I get and I’m learning a lot from the players and coaches,” he said. “Since I got here in June, they’ve been pushing me, telling me I can be a great player, so I want to work because they believe in me and it makes me want to work every day.
“I don’t think I have a defined role, whatever role I have, I’m happy to take it as long as the team continues to win.”
Billups’ work ethic has already drawn comparisons to one of Fort Wayne’s most celebrated players - Memphis Grizzlie guard John Konchar, who is the program’s leader in career points.
The work ethic has also seen players and coaches trust a true freshman in an upperclassmen-heavy league.
“It’s more that he has gained the confidence of his teammates, he’s earned it as a freshman, and we haven’t had a lot of freshmen start for me, really the only one who has started in our program was John Konchar in my nine years, so that’s a big deal,” Coffman said. “(Guard) Jarred (Godfrey) only got one start last year, so that’s a special deal, but it also helps our second rotation.
“His skill set is so good I thought we needed some more attacking, downhill driving and rebounding in our starting lineup and he really brings that. He’s done a great job since he’s been in there.”
Billups’ arrival has also changed the face of Fort Wayne. Around the Summit League, the Mastodons were known as an offense first, defense later team.
This season, with Billups’ help, Fort Wayne has become one of the top defensive teams in the league.
“He sits down in a stance and he’s going to guard you and I love that,” Coffman said. “I’ve always liked to score the basketball, we recruit those type of guys. But in the last nine years, we’ve only played in one championship in the Summit League, so coming down the stretch you have to get stops and I like that part of him.
“I like the ball going in the hole, (Wednesday) we were 50-40, 50 percent from the field, 40 from 3 and I like that, but this group has defended at a high level. We’ve had six games we’ve held people under 60, we held South Dakota to 24 in the second half and Deonte is a huge part of that.”
And if he needs to be a defensive stopper, or a scorer, Billups has no problem using his skills to be whatever the 'Dons need on any given night.
“Coach said we can be one of the best defensive teams in the league and I know we can score the ball, so it’s all going to start on defense, so that’s where we’re really working now,” Billups said.
But as for his overall role, Coffman hopes Billups shoots for being that well-rounded player he recruited to Fort Wayne.
“He needs to be hunting a triple-double every night, he can evolve into a John Konchar-type stat line with the way he plays the game,” Coffman said. “I don’t want to set those expectations because John is playing in the NBA, but Deonte is a guy who can rebound, shoot it, drive it, can guard multiple spots, I love that versatility because we can put him on anybody.
“We’ve had a history of good point guards with John Konchar, who is 6-5 and Jarred, he just does it all and he does it all with a smile and we love having him in our program, the sky is the limit.”