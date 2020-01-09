Billups stepping in to big role with Fort Wayne

“It’s more that he has gained the confidence of his teammates, he’s earned it as a freshman, and we haven’t had a lot of freshmen start for me, really the only one who has started in our program was John Konchar in my nine years, so that’s a big deal,” Coffman said. “(Guard) Jarred (Godfrey) only got one start last year, so that’s a special deal, but it also helps our second rotation.

“His skill set is so good I thought we needed some more attacking, downhill driving and rebounding in our starting lineup and he really brings that. He’s done a great job since he’s been in there.”

Billups’ arrival has also changed the face of Fort Wayne. Around the Summit League, the Mastodons were known as an offense first, defense later team.

This season, with Billups’ help, Fort Wayne has become one of the top defensive teams in the league.

“He sits down in a stance and he’s going to guard you and I love that,” Coffman said. “I’ve always liked to score the basketball, we recruit those type of guys. But in the last nine years, we’ve only played in one championship in the Summit League, so coming down the stretch you have to get stops and I like that part of him.