Big runs key important Augie road victory over Wheaton

WHEATON — The Augustana men's basketball team has been building depth all season as different players have been called on to play prominent roles as the team evolves.

On Wednesday, that depth was seriously tested. By halftime, Augie had two big men with three fouls and senior leader Pierson Wofford with two against Wheaton at King Arena.

The Vikings, though, showed plenty of resolve to not only battle through the foul issues but hang tough as a double-digit halftime lead all but disappeared. With a nice run midway through the second half and a strong finish, the Vikings nailed down a convincing 79-68 CCIW road victory over the hosting Thunder.

“It was exactly what we expected,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his team's fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight games. “We were up 14 and I said you know it's going to be tied at some point. That's just how it goes. The home team throws caution to the wind when they are behind and the visitors get a little tight. But I'll tell you what, I couldn't be prouder of our guys.”

The win moved the Vikings to 15-6, 9-3 in the league and into a share of second place as No. 8-ranked Elmhurst lost its share of the lead league with idle North Central (16-4, 9-2 CCIW). The Bluejays (18-3, 9-3) were beaten 81-77 at home by Carthage.